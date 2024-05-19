Angel Reese Has 1 Word to Describe Her Biggest WNBA Adjustment

Angel Reese spoke with the media after the Chicago Sky’s 83-74 win over the Dallas Wings on May 18.

Reese was asked about the biggest adjustment she has faced since entering the WNBA. And she gave a very blunt response.

“Fouling,” Reese said, per the Sky’s YouTube account.

Reese then expanded on her sentiment, saying, “I get six fouls, and I told Dana [Evans] I’mma use them all.

“But, um, I need to stop fouling so much,” Reese continued. “And being able to get these two games under my belt, um, I’m definitely gonna be better next game. I know my teammates need me on the court. Even if it’s not just scoring, it’s just rebounding, being there, being my size and my energy on the court being so contagious. So working on fouling is something I’m doing.”

Reese picked up 4 fouls during the Sky’s May 18 game against the Wings. When they played the Wings on May 15, she had 5 fouls.

The “Chi Barbie” only had 1 foul in 19 minutes played, during the Sky’s May 7 preseason game against the New York Liberty. In her first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 3, she accrued 5 fouls over 24 minutes.

Reese was also asked about what lessons she learned while playing the Wings two consecutive times.

“I mean, I know this is one of the bigger teams in the league,” she responded. “We played them twice early, so we probably won’t see them again anytime soon. But knowing that you have to box out and rebound, you can’t just sit under the basket.

“In college, I just thought I could just go up there and get the rebounds, and snag them. Like, I really have to box out… because they are bigger players, and stronger players, than me,” she said.

Celebrities at Chicago Sky Games

Angel Reese has attracted a lot of attention to the Chicago Sky, since they drafted her with the No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

This attention has manifested in multiple different ways. One of which is by celebrities showing up to see the Sky play live.

On May 15, rapper Latto was sitting courtside for the Sky’s game against the Wings. When the broadcast asked her what she was at the game for, she said, “Angel Reese.”

Reese replied to Latto’s X post of her answer by saying, “DUHHH!! THE BIGGEST💋”.

Chicago Bears stars Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen were in attendance for the Sky’s May 7 preseason game against the New York Liberty.

And Reese told WGN’s Kaitlin Sharkey that, “I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’ve never met him. That’s the only person I really want to come to a game.”

The Sky’s Upcoming Games

The Sky will be playing the New York Liberty in New York on May 23. After that, Chicago takes on the Connecticut Sun at home on May 25.

Reese and the Sky will be facing fellow rookie superstar Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 1.