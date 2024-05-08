Antonio Brown Walks Back His Caitlin Clark Beef

Antonio Brown finally appears ready to end his strange, one-sided beef with Caitlin Clark.

Brown did an interview with Jason Whitlock that was posted on X on May 7.

Whitlock asked the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to take off his sunglasses and address his issues with Clark.

“Caitlin Clark, we love you,” Brown said. “There’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you’re gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game and you bring a lot of excitement and energy.

“When people like me in the media bring an awareness to you, maybe in the wrong or the right, it’s all in positivity,” Brown continued. “It’s all fun and games. Continue to be great, continue to keep focused on being the best athlete you want to be. Continue to lead women’s sports.”

While there was technically no apology in his words, Brown sounds ready to call it quits on his feud with the WNBA’s biggest superstar.

This isn’t the first time Brown has shown Clark respect this week.

On May 3, he posted on X saying, “Respect @CaitlinClark22 🤝 Got a @IndianaFever fan here #CTESPN“.

In the post’s video, Brown was in the stands of Clark’s WNBA debut, where she scored 21 points, including shooting 5 of 13 from three point range in a 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Although Brown has also disparaged Clark in a series of other recent X posts.

Clark’s Influence Affects Major WNBA Policy Change

On May 7, WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert announced that the league will soon be launching a program to charter flights for all 12 WNBA teams to away games.

While Engelbert didn’t discuss the factors that prompted the change, public outcry after Clark arrived at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on May 2 with light security appears to have influenced the change.

In response to the video posted by @HowertonNews, one X user wrote, “The W should really look at flying these young ladies private.”

“WNBA need to fly their play private plane this crazy safe of these ladies should be #1 goal”, said another X user.

Jemele Hill of The Atlantic wrote, “It’s weird prohibiting charter flights was even in the WNBA at all. It seems each team should have been allowed to make their own decision about this from the jump.”

Caitlin Clark is hopefully going to force the charter flight issue in the WNBA the way Brittney Griner did. It’s about safety and player health.



Caitlin Clark is hopefully going to force the charter flight issue in the WNBA the way Brittney Griner did. It's about safety and player health.

The WNBA only allows charter flights on back-to-backs during the regular season and in the postseason — even though some teams have…

Clearly the WNBA has heard the backlash about these commercial flights, and has finally decided to make a change.

Although Engelbert also noted that that the program will be launched, “as soon as we logistically can get planes in places,” per USA Today. Which means it might be a while before the chartered flights commence.

Clark Already Proved The Doubters Wrong

On the morning of Clark’s WNBA May 3 preseason debut, Lindsay Schnell of CBS Sports said, “it’s likely [Clark] will struggle to score at the clip she did in college.”

Although she did add that, “[Clark’s] passing will translate immediately, especially in transition.”

After the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft’s performance on May 3, Schnell might already be reconsidering her stance.