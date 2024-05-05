Angel Reese Reveals Three Reasons Why She Rejected Nike

In October 2023, Angel Reese signed a multi-year endorsement NIL deal with Reebok, making her the brand’s first new basketball athlete with Shaq as president of their basketball division.

An X video that surfaced on May 3 showed Reese explaining the three reasons why she chose Reebok instead of Nike, who she “could have signed easily with.”

“So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me,” Reese said in the video, per X user @dadeasskickz. “But I chose Reebok. What was it about Reebok? One, they didn’t have a women’s basketball player [as] a face. So I wanted to be that.

“Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaq,” Reese added.

“And three, I like how they’re rebranding everything and they’re letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do. So I’m having my own shoe line coming out, merch with my name on it. … Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress, y’all like my style. So I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok.”

Reese also said that she, “will have my own [signature] shoe [with Reebok] in maybe like two years.”

The Chicago Sky forward ended the video by saying, “I wanted to be a priority. I could have signed with Nike. I would have signed with Jordan. But like, everybody is doing that. Y’all know I don’t like doing what everybody do. I like to do the complete opposite.

“I’m bringing Reebok back,” Reese concluded with a sip of water.

Shaq And Reese’s Business Relationship

Shaq was announced as the new president of Reebok’s basketball division on October 12, 2023. His first order of business was signing Reese.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” Shaq said per Boardroom. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” Reese said, per Boardroom’s Nick DePaula. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation.”

“Angel has this unique mix of unapologetic swagger and style combined with off-the-charts athleticism,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. “Her individuality and personal irreverence are helping transform college sports and inspiring an entire generation.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Angel and look forward to further imprinting our presence on sports culture, together.”

At Least Nike Has Caitlin Clark

Although Nike missed out on signing Reese, they did land the only other rookie who can compete with the “Chi-Barbie”, in terms of star power.

According to an April 17 article from The Athletic, Caitlin Clark signed a $28 million contract that spans eight years and includes a signature shoe.

Clark was reported by CBS Sports to have turned down deals from both Adidas and Under Armour, in favor of Nike.

Reebok was never reported to be speaking with Clark, regarding a potential shoe deal. They had already found their face of women’s basketball.