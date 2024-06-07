Caitlin Clark Delivers Blunt Message on Uproar After Sky Game

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 71-70 nearly a week ago, but the conversation sparked by Chennedy Carter’s foul on Caitlin Clark continues.

While everyone seems to have a hot take on the deeply-layered debate, Clark didn’t comment on the wave of reactions until Friday, June 7.

Clark, who doesn’t have social media on her phone, tried to block out the outside noise. While watching sports, she told USA Today’s Christine Brennan that the topic was difficult to avoid.

At the end of the day, however, “I have a job to do,” she said.

“You just gotta be focused on what’s in your locker, your organization, how your teammates feel, how your coaches feel. For me, that’s my focus.”

The WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul to a flagrant 1 while a video of Angel Reese jumping to clap after her teammate’s hip-check went viral. Heated debates over race and accepted levels of physicality in the league reached a fever pitch.

Ultimately, the rookie’s biggest focus remains on basketball. “Sometimes it stinks how much the conversation is outside of basketball and not the product on the floor and the amazing players that are on the floor and how good they are for their teams and how great this season has been for women’s basketball.”

Clark is focused on the positive aspects of what’s happening in the league. “Going from college to the WNBA, the crowds are unprecedented. The viewership is amazing,” she said. As for the rest, “I try to block it out.”

Caitlin Clark Admits High Expectations On Her Shoulders Is ‘Hard’



Speaking with NBC 4, Clark wished the discussion surrounding the WNBA was merely about the sport. While being the No. 1 overall pick and NCAA Division 1 all-time scorer thrust a massive spotlight on Iowa alum, her mind is on improving as a player.

“I just love playing basketball,” she said. “This is what I’m here for. I’m not here for all the other stuff. That’s not what my teammates are here for, either, and that goes for the rest of the teams in the league as well.

“I’ve come into this league and I’m trying to learn as much as I can, too. I’m 22 years old and there’s a lot of expectations on my shoulders.”

Throughout nine games, Clark averaged 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She’s the second player in WNBA history to record 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her first 10 games. However, her 59 turnovers leads the league. During the Fever’s June 2 matchup against the New York Liberty, Clark put up 3 points.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink and fellow rookie spoke about the tired narrative that rookies need to be perfect, noting how Clark has it “the worst.” The Fever star is also the only WNBA player to earn a $28 million Nike deal.

Clark, who was named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month in May, is trying to give herself some grace while transitioning from college. “It’s really hard,” she said, “because I”m a perfectionist and I want to be really good for our organization and my teammates. I’ve done some really good stuff, but also, I’ve learned a lot, too.”

The Fever & Caitlin Clark Return From a 4-Day Break to Play the Washington Mystics

The Fever (2-9) enter their matchup against the Washington Mystics (0-10) coming off a much-needed break. Indiana played 11 games in 20 days, which marks the most WNBA games played in that span since 2011.

With so much travel and more games than the rest of the league, the Fever, already a very young team, hasn’t gotten a lot of practice time.

Clark told ABC News before Wednesday’s practice, “I play the point guard spot, like, I haven’t gotten a lot of practice time with my team. That’s really hard, trying to navigate an offense and you haven’t had much practice time together.”