Angel Reese Sounds Off on Caitlin Clark Popularity & Rivalry

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese added more fuel to the fire in her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on June 3.

That all came just two days after Reese cheered teammate Chennedy Carter for knocking Clark to the floor in a June 1 game. Reese received a fine from the WNBA for not talking with the media after the 71-70 defeat on June 1, and the WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul to a flagrant 1. Carter could get suspended with additional flagrant 1 fouls.

“I’ll take the bad guy role and I’ll continue to take that on,” Reese told reporters on June 3. “I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, yeah, the reason why we watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person, it’s because of me too and I want you to realize that.”

Clark’s popularity soared since the 2023 NCAA women’s championship game when she played for Iowa. Reese’s LSU squad won the title in that game, but Clark took the lion’s share of recognition in the past year as their rivalry budded.

"This was for the girls that look like me." LSU's Angel Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Caitlin Clark after the women's #FinalFour title game. Clark has made a similar gesture after the Hawkeyes beat Louisville earlier in the tournament.https://t.co/ALl11jWP1u pic.twitter.com/QemmH6IdHD — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) April 3, 2023

Clark broke the all-time NCAA scoring record, became the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, and signed a $28 million shoe deal with Nike. Reese went to the Sky with the No. 7 pick in the draft.

As Clark joined the WNBA, arenas sold out and the league changed team flights from public to charter. The league that opened in 1997 is experiencing an all-time high for popularity.

“A lot of us have done so much for this game, and there are so many other players in this league that have deserved this for a really, really long time, and luckily, it’s coming now,” Reese added.

Chennedy Carter: ‘It’s Smoke’

Carter, meanwhile, said she doesn’t regret how she played against the Fever on June 1.

“I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing,” Carter told reporters. “We’ve been able to take a lot of hits in the last 24, 48 hours. I’m over here smiling, I’m not complaining. … At the end of the day, it’s all love outside of basketball. When we’re in those four lines, it’s smoke. After, it’s all love.”

Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Breaks Silence on Chennedy Carter Foul

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said she addressed Carter’s third-quarter shove of Clark in a statement. A former inaugural WNBA player herself, Weatherspoon played in the league from 1997 to 2003 before her coaching career led her back to the WNBA this year.

“Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game,” Weatherspoon wrote. “She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this as we all will.”

“As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners,” Weatherspoon concluded.