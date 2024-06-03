Chennedy Carter’s WNBA History Adds Context to Caitlin Clark Altercation

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was thrust into the sports world’s spotlight on June 1, after she knocked Caitlin Clark down to the ground in the third quarter of a WNBA game, a viral video shows.

Carter’s WNBA history adds additional context to her shove, which Clark deemed, “not a basketball play,” to ESPN minutes after it occurred.

Carter played college basketball at Texas A&M University from 2017-2020.

Carter was then selected with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. She appeared in 16 games during her rookie season, and then was suspended by the Dream midway through her 2021 season.

Clare Brennan of Just Women’s Sports reported in a July 2021 article that, “The Dream suspended second-year guard Chennedy Carter earlier this week after she stayed in the locker room for the second half of the team’s game against the Aces.”

Brennan later wrote that, “Dream guard Courtney Williams implored Carter in the first quarter to get more engaged in the game and cheer for her teammates from the bench. An argument ensued between the two teammates, and Carter did not re-enter the game after the opening quarter.

“Following the game, Carter approached Williams about playing time and suggested she wanted to fight her teammate,” Brennan continued.

Carter was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in February 2022. She played 24 games for the Sparks in the 2022 season, but was ultimately, “benched for poor conduct during the season,” according to Los Angeles Times writer Thuc Ngi Nguyen.

Carter was then released by the Sparks on March 17, 2023. She didn’t play in the WNBA during the 2023 season, instead signing with Bursa Uludag, a professional team in Turkey.

Carter then signed with the Chicago Sky on February 9, 2024.

Chennedy Carter Doubles Down on Caitlin Clark Criticism Over Social Media

Chennedy Carter liked a number of X posts regarding her June 1 on-court altercation with Caitlin Clark.

One of her likes is a post from June 1 which shows a video of someone in a clown costume being falling backwards, with the caption, “Caitlin Clark getting pushed by Chennedy Carter”.

Another one of Carter’s liked X posts from June 1 wrote, “CC yelling in Chennedy’s face little do she know Chennedy not the one”.

Another one of Carter’s likes calls out Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates.

In reply to a video of Carter shoving Clark, an X user wrote, “Indiana Fever got no killers fr man. If this happened to Steph Curry I promise Draymond Green going federal lol. Somebody touch Luka like this and PJ, DJJ, anybody sliding. They don’t have an enforcer? Lol”.

Indiana Fever GM Calls Out WNBA For Caitlin Clark Treatment

Indiana Fever General Manager Lin Dunn called out the WNBA in a June 1 X post, regarding Carter’s altercation with Clark.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!” Dunn wrote.

One day later, Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press reported that the WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul against Clark. After reviewing the play, the WNBA declared it to be a flagrant-1 violation. The shove was initially deemed a common foul.