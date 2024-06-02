Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter Likes Posts Mocking Caitlin Clark After Knocking Her Down

Chennedy Carter has liked and shared a number of posts on X that mock and criticize Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark just hours after Carter caused controversy by knocking Clark down during a June 1 game.

After the game, Carter refused to answer questions about Caitlin Clark, although she denied saying anything to her. Barstool Sports and others on social media believe Carter called Clark a “b****” before knocking her down.

Since that time, though, Carter has expressed her opinions in a variety of ways through her X account. Carter, a player with the Chicago Sky WNBA team, has liked posts that shared videos of that knockdown and that make light of it.

Viral video shows Carter elbowing Clark so hard that Clark fell to the ground after Carter made a basket. According to Sports Illustrated, she was given a foul.

“The WNBA player who appeared to call Caitlin Clark a ‘b****’ and hammered her with a cheap shot is now liking tweets about how it was justified and she should do it again,” Outkick reporter and podcaster David Hookstead wrote on X. “Chennedy Carter has zero remorse. These women simply hate Clark.”

Carter also defended herself, commenting “yeah this the play lol” on a fan’s post of an extended video in which the poster wrote, “a little shove in the back……” referring to Clark.

Carter tweets at @ChennedyCarter on X, using the name “Hollywood.”

She shared an X post in which the original writer compared her stats to Clark’s and wrote, “She owns Clark.”

Carter wrote, “troll notifications blowing up . I love it 😘” She also shared a reply in which the poster, referring to Clark, wrote, “She had like 11 points. Living in whose head.”

She liked a meme that showed the Joker from “Batman” rolling on the ground and that said, “Caitlin Clark getting pushed by Chennedy Carter.”

She liked an extended video in which the person wrote, “Here’s an extended look at the Caitlin Clark – Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana.”

https://publish.twitter.com/?url=https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1796981763664740757#

She also liked a post that reshared the knocking down video. The original poster wrote, “Indiana Fever got no killers fr man. If this happened to Steph Curry I promise Draymond Green going federal lol. Somebody touch Luka like this and PJ, DJJ, anybody sliding. They don’t have an enforcer? Lol”

Carter also liked a post that read, “Chennedy get her one mo time for me!” She also liked a post that shared the video of Clark falling to the ground. The original poster wrote. “This was a crazy a** flop. No one she should’ve fallen down like that 😭”

This was a crazy ass flop. No one she should’ve fallen down like that 😭 https://t.co/GYLHPmgVj3 — Fuego 🌶️🔥 (@_TheeFINISHER) June 1, 2024

Carter also liked a comment under the shove video that read, “Stop bumping them mf gums then, found the right one lol.”

Another comment she liked reads, “Put Caitlin lil a** in the basket. Caitlin dont want that smoke with Chennedy Carter.”

Caitlin Clark Said the Incident Was ‘Just Not a Basketball Play’

Clark told ESPN in its broadcast, according to the New York Post, “Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Carter is not the only Chicago Sky player to face controversy after the incident. Her teammate Chicago Sky player Angel Reese was criticized for cheering Carter on after the knockdown.

Clark had her defenders on X also, with some fans comparing her to basketball great Jackie Robinson.