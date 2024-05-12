Angel Reese Admits She’s a Mother

Angel Reese made a confession about her own motherhood through an Instagram Story on Mother’s Day.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ME CAUSE YES IM A MOTHERRRRRRR😭💗 @TIAGOKING5,” Reese said, which was posted with a photo of her dog.

In other words, the “Chi Barbie” is a dog mother.

The photo Reese included is the same one that was posted on her dog Tiago’s Instagram account on September 20, 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxayBQJL-xz/?img_index=1

Reese initially introduced Tiago to the world on September 3, 2023.

“so happy to be home with my new mommy & daddy! 😇 My name is Tiago. Follow me to keep up with my luxury lavish life! 💙” wrote a post on Tiago’s Instagram account.

Tiago’s “daddy” was Reese’s former boyfriend, Florida State basketball player Cam’Ron Fletcher.

Reese had been dating Fletcher in 2023.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” she said on the 1 Star Recruits podcast in June 2023. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

Although Reese has since revealed that her and Fletcher have broken up.

“Yeah, I’m single,” she said during an Instagram Live Q&A video in March 2024, per TMZ. “I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it.”

The former LSU star then added, “I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.”

It’s currently unknown whether Reese and Fletcher split custody over Tiago.

*This post is being updated.*