Chicago Sky Shock Fans as They Cut No. 13 Overall 2024 Draft Pick

The Chicago Sky made significant moves during the 2024 WNBA Draft, with three selections in the first 13 overall picks. With their first pick at No. 3 overall, they selected Kamilla Cardoso. At No. 7 overall, their second pick brought in former LSU star Angel Reese, affectionately known as the “Chi Barbie.” Rounding out their draft selections, the Sky picked Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 overall pick.

Unfortunately, Maxwell’s promising start was hampered by a knee injury early in training camp, preventing her from practicing or playing with the team. Consequently, the Sky announced her release on Monday morning, just two days before the start of the WNBA regular season.

The Sky concluded their preseason with a dominant victory over the New York Liberty, winning 101-53. Following this final preseason matchup, the team began finalizing their gameday roster, which included releasing Taya Reimer on Friday. The release of Maxwell followed that. The Sky are scheduled to meet the Dallas Wings in Dallas for their season opener on May 15.

Sky Finalize 12-Player Roster

With Brynna Maxwell not making the final roster for the 2024 season, Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick have secured spots on the team. Both Carter and Maxwell were among the players under scrutiny after the draft, with Maxwell facing an uphill battle to secure her place as a second-round pick.

Maxwell’s limited playing time during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx and a reported knee injury suffered in training camp posed significant challenges for her roster prospects. Despite her potential as a shooter, demonstrated by her impressive college statistics, Maxwell’s injury and limited preseason appearances likely influenced the team’s decision. Many believed that Maxwell would provide significant spacing on the floor, helping create room for newcomers Reese and Cardoso to navigate closer to the hoop.

The injury to Maxwell in camp makes this a *little* less surprising, but I certainly didn't see this one coming. I talked at length post draft about the valuable spacing Maxwell could/would provide for the Sky but it seems they're satisfied with what they have. https://t.co/MJHEo4ymDv — Ianni (@ianni_ch) May 13, 2024

As the Sky’s opening night roster is finalized, the focus now shifts to preparing for their 2024 regular season opener against the Dallas Wings.

The Sky Considered Maxwell One of the Best Shooters in the Country

As fans learn that the Sky released Maxwell, they may be even more shocked as they remember what Chicago General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said following the Sky selecting Maxwell in the 2024 WNBA draft. “We strongly feel that Brynna is the best shooter in the nation,” Pagliocca said. “She can be a floor spacer for us, she has a quick trigger, she is fearless, she can shoot with closeouts, shoot on the move and she sprints into her 3s.”

"𝘢𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘳 𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘳𝘺𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴… 𝘤𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵'𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺." – sky gm jeff pagliocca 3️⃣🎉 brynna maxwell highlights thread starts now 🧵☄️ https://t.co/YAyNM8cw29 pic.twitter.com/itnfU9Usv5 — Three-Fifths Mafia ☄️ (@michaelmcgee) April 16, 2024

Maxwell is coming off an impressive college career that started at Utah before she transferred to Gonzaga. Over two seasons with Gonzaga, she averaged 13.8 points per game while boasting impressive shooting percentages: 47.1% on two-point field goals, 45.9% on three-pointers, and a remarkable 90.4% from the free-throw line. Maxwell’s consistency is evident from her record of making at least one three-pointer in 67 of the 69 games she played as a Bulldog.

Before her time at Gonzaga, Maxwell also demonstrated her scoring ability during her three seasons at Utah, where she consistently scored double figures. Her transfer to Gonzaga further solidified her reputation as a reliable scorer and marksman.

Maxwell earned first-team All-West Coast Conference honors twice during her collegiate career. Her contributions were instrumental in Gonzaga’s success, as evidenced by their impressive 32-4 record and Sweet 16 appearance last season.