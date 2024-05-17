Following Harsh Warning to Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi Offers Words of Support

Amid the culmination of an epic college career for Caitlin Clark, one familiar voice in women’s basketball issued what seemed to be a rather harsh warning to Clark. “Reality is coming,” said the legendary WNBA and college basketball star Diana Taurasi. She then added, ‘There are levels to these things. That’s just life. We all went through it,” while speaking to Scott van Pelt on ESPN on April 6.

Taurasi commented, “You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you’re gonna come play with some grown women that have been playing basketball for a long time — not saying that’s not gonna translate. There’s going to be a transition period where you’re going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie.”

"REALITY IS COMING" Diana Taurasi was only speaking facts about ALL WNBA ROOKIES but Caitlin Clark Twitter took it as her hating on Caitlin The Liberty just emaciated Clark's Fever by 36 and locked Caitlin all the way tf up See? Taurasi was actually spittin ETHER 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/Z4MgC5YXPp — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) May 17, 2024

Following the comments, Taurasi received instant backlash from some in the media and Clark fans. Many claimed that the comments were harsh and tried to diminish what Clark had already accomplished in college, but Taurasi didn’t back down from them.

But after issuing the warning to Clark, which now seems warranted, the former WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion is offering some words of encouragement to the rookie, Clark. Taurasi also believes her quote was taken a bit out of context and wasn’t meant to criticize Clark. The WNBA star spoke with The Bickley and Marotta Show on Arizona Sports.

The GOAT Diana Taurasi joined us today and explained the "reality is coming" comment she made about Caitlin Clark during the Final Four Watch the full interview here https://t.co/FWHilDq1b5 pic.twitter.com/80KDeWOjNq — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) May 17, 2024

“You know, these days, everything takes a life of their own,” Taurasi told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday. “Every little snippet, every little comment, any quote taken out of context. Look, I only said it because when I watch games — and I’m sure when you talk to any professional athlete — you think about what they’ll look like as a pro.

“How will it translate (Clark’s game to the WNBA)? It’s going to translate. Like any college quarterback, it’s going to take time.”

Caitlin Clark Has Gotten off to a Slow WNBA Start

As Caitlin Clark embarks on her professional journey in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, her initial performances have drawn scrutiny, particularly in light of Diana Taurasi’s earlier remarks. Through her first two outings in the WNBA, Clark has encountered shooting woes, converting at a modest 30% clip while tallying just 9 assists to 13 turnovers.

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark WNBA debut highlights vs the Connecticut Suns

20 pts (5-15 FGs)

4-11 from 3

6-6 FTs

3 asts

10 TOs

*(highlighted some missed shots cus in about 5-7 gms, CC will be knocking those down!! ) pic.twitter.com/aRRBG3NygM — Van (@vanman_1000) May 15, 2024

Following the Fever’s home opening blowout loss to the New York Liberty, Clark admitted that the WNBA game was a bit faster than she may have been prepared for. “The game seems a little fast for me right now. The more I play and the more comfortable I get, it’s going to slow down a little bit. It will be easier for me to make reads, see things develop,” Clark said to ESPN following the May 15 contest.

But even opposing players are coming to Clark’s aid. Following a commanding performance against Clark’s Fever with 31 points, veteran WNBA star Breanna Stewart shared insightful words regarding Indiana’s rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

“Obviously, she’s a very talented player and she’s your No. 1 pick and No. 1 picks continue to grow and develop into this league and really make their mark,” Stewart said. “For her to be able to handle everything that she’s handling on and off the court and still play and be locked in with her team, it’s great to see.”

Stewart can even see a bit of herself in the young Clark. “I know coming to the WNBA, there’s an adjustment just from the level of play and playing against the best every single night,” Stewart said. “But she has a good group around her to continue to build and learn and obviously a young core, but (she) reminds me a little bit of when I was in Seattle.”

Taurasi Admits Feeling Comfortable in the WNBA is Difficult

Diana Taurasi, who has played in the WNBA for 21 seasons and has accomplished just about all a player can in the league, admits that you never fully feel comfortable on the floor due to the high level of competition. She even suggested that Clark may find playing without the ball more manageable than being the primary ball handler.

Happy 39th birthday to Diana Taurasi 🐐 ▪️ 3x WNBA Champion

▪️ 2x Finals MVP

▪️ 2009 MVP

▪️ 9x All-Star

▪️ WNBA all-time leading score pic.twitter.com/fpUyDpOlXe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2021

“I still don’t feel comfortable,” the legendary Taurasi said. “It’s an uncomfortable league. It’s physical, it’s a grind. You never feel comfortable. You feel used to the things around you (as you play more). At the same time, she’s in an interesting position where she’s played on the ball her whole career. Sometimes you have to play off the ball; sometimes that’s the solution.”

Regardless of how long it takes Clark to settle in, she’s only played two games as a professional. These games directly follow Clark’s run to the national title game with Iowa and the whirlwind that came with the WNBA draft, followed by an extremely short WNBA preseason. It may take some time, but Clark is too talented not to flourish in the WNBA eventually.