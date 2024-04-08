WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Draws Heat for Recent Caitlin Clark Comments

Three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi has been watching the NCAA women’s tournament closely, and she has some thoughts on Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark and the Hawkeyes are fresh from falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA championship, 87-75. Next up for the Hawkeyes phenom is the WNBA draft, where Clark is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick

Taurasi, who was the top pick in the 2004 draft, shared her thoughts about Clark’s entry into the league after Iowa’s 71-69 win over the Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four.

“Look, SVP, reality is coming,” Taurasi told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt about Clark on April 6. “There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to (be playing against) some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

The response to Taurasi’s comments was swift, with the bulk of fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) coming to Clark’s defense.

“Quit trying to tear her down when you should be celebrating the women’s game,” on fan wrote.

Taurasi wasn’t saying Clark wouldn’t succeed at the professional level, but rather, suggested the future rookie could struggle making the transition from the college game.

“Not saying (Clark’s skills) are not gonna translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just gonna get better,” Taurasi added. “But there is gonna be a transition period, where you’re gonna have to give yourself some grace as a rookie.”

Not to be outdone, the Phoenix Mercury legend also said she would draft UConn star Paige Bueckers over Clark in the upcoming WNBA draft. “I’m taking Paige, next question,” Taurasi said when asked, with little follow-up or explanation.

That comment in particular irked some fans.

One fan on X called out Taurasi’s perceived “disrespect and negative energy” for Clark.

“I’m pretty sure Caitlin Clark is doing this against 18 year olds AND will be against players in the WNBA Diana Taurasi. Just enjoy greatness,” another wrote on X.

Others wished Taurasi would have been more positive with her commentary:

Next Up, the WNBA Draft

Clark’s transition to the WNBA will be almost immediate. The draft will be held on April 15 in Brooklyn, New York, just eight days after Iowa’s championship loss to South Carolina.

The 6-foot Clark averaged 30.0 points over the six games she played in the NCAA tournament this year. She led the NCAA in scoring during the regular season (31.6 points per game), but it’s her deft abilities as a passer that make her game truly special.

Clark also led the nation in assists (346). The player directly behind her, UConn’s Nika Muhl, finished second, dishing out 253. The Indiana Fever currently hold the top pick in the upcoming draft, and it would be an unprecedented shock if the Fever did anything other than snag Clark.

Together with last year’s No. 1 overall selection Aliyah Boston, the duo could propel Indy to the postseason for the first time since 2016. And, once in the league, Clark will surely have opportunities to go up against Taurasi. It’ll be interesting to see how the former Iowa star fares then.