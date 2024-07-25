Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Makes Presidential Candidate Pick Clear

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark instantly became the face of the WNBA after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in April. During the NCAA’s all-time scorer’s transition to the big leagues, she leaned on her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, for support.

While Clark sparked unprecedented ticket sales and viewership in the WNBA, her success also sparked an intense online discourse over race. Clark’s name was weaponized by pundits pushing hateful motives. With Clark being a white, straight woman from Iowa, misguided assumptions about her political beliefs flooded X.

The same went for McCaffery, a fellow Iowa alum who works as an assistant with the Indiana Pacers. However, McCaffery set the record straight when it comes to where he leans politically, posting Vice President Kamala Harris’ new campaign video on his Instagram Stories.

In the video called “We Choose Freedom,” Harris shares a powerful message while Beyonce’s song, “Freedom,” plays in the background. “In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country co we want to live in?” Harris narrates.

“The freedom not just to get by, but to get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future when no child lives in poverty, where we can all afford health care. Where no one is above the law,” she says as the video shows a photograph of former President Trump’s mug shot. “We believe in the promise of America, and we are ready to fight for it. Because when we fight, we win. So join us.”

Fever Star Caitlin Clark Sent a Clear Message Against the Racism & Misogyny

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington called Clark out not being more vocal with her platform last month. Carrington posted on June 13, “Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts.

“We all see the [expletive]. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury.”

Following Carrington’s post, a reporter asked Clark directly about the misogyny and racism circling the WNBA. The 22-year-old delivered a strong statement on people weaponizing her name to attack other WNBA players.

“It’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas… It’s not acceptable.”

“This league is a league I grew up admiring and wanting to be part of,” Clark added. “Some of the women in this league were my biggest idols and role models growing up and helped me want to achieve this moment right here, that I get to play in every single night.

“Just treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think it’s just a basic human thing that everybody should do. Just be a kind person and treat them how you want to be treated.”

Connor McCaffery & Caitlin Clark are on Vacation in Mexico During the Olympic Break



While there was outrage over Team USA omitting Clark from the women’s national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the rookie was pumped for the time off. After leading Iowa to the national championship and entering the WNBA, she’s taking her first vacation in over a year.

Clark, who broke the rookie record for assists (10) during the WNBA All-Star game on July 20, jetted off to Cabo, Mexico with McCaffery, fellow Fever guard Lexie Hull and her boyfriend, Will Mathiessen. Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson her husband, Devin Cannady, and their daughter, Aliyah, also joined the trip.

McCafffery and Clark celebrated their one-year anniversary in April. McCaffery celebrated the occasion with sweet tribute on Instagram. He wrote, “One year w the best 🫶🏼 doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️.”