Shaq Reveals 3-Word Message to Angel Reese After WNBA Draft

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal did an interview with PEOPLE on April 18 about former LSU superstar Angel Reese. In the ensuing article, Shaq revealed what he told Reese after she was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“The first thing I told her is I was proud of her,” Shaq said.

Shaq went on to say that he tries to never “micromanage people.”

“He says he’s careful with his word choices and avoids demands — rather, he says, “I’m happy for you. I’m proud of you. If you need anything, you call me,”” PEOPLE’s Skyler Caruso wrote.

The article also notes how Shaq has become a mentor to Reese, and built a close bond with her over the past year.

“I am described as Angel’s understandable ear,” Shaq told PEOPLE. “I know things that she went through, I know what she’s going through, I know what’s about to happen to her and I could give her advice.”

While both Shaq and Reese attended LSU, that isn’t the only reason Shaq has taken a liking to the “Chi Barbie”.

“She’s the same age as my children, so I only want the best for her,” he added about Reese.

Shaq and Angel Reese Are Business Partners

The relationship between these two LSU icons has financial benefits.

On October 12, Shaq was announced as the new president of Reebok’s basketball division.

“We are thrilled to be expanding upon our partnership with Shaquille with this historic appointment,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said, per CBS news. “With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he’s made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball.”

Shaq’s first order of business in his new position with Reebok was signing Reese to a multi-year endorsement deal.

When Reese signed her NIL deal in October, Shaq said per Boardroom, “For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” Reese said, per Boardroom’s Nick DePaula. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation.”

Angel Reese’s Jersey Is Already Sold Out

Shaq isn’t the only person who’s excited to see Reese in Chicago.

Fanatics had Reese’s Sky jersey up for sale soon after Chicago drafted her on April 15. They were sold out shortly after 3 p.m. ET on April 20.

Reese showed her excitement about the jersey sales via X on April 21.

my jersey already being sold is crazy 🥺i love yalllll — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 21, 2024

“my jersey already being sold is crazy i love yalllll” Reese wrote.

The Sky’s regular season begins on May 15, when they face the Dallas Wings. Chicago’s first home game is on May 25, against the Connecticut Sun.

Reese will surely see a lot of her jerseys in the stadium for both games.