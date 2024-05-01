Sue Bird Offers 4 Key Words of Advice to Caitlin Clark in WNBA

Caitlin Clark spoke with reporters as part of her May 1 media day with the Indiana Fever.

While there, Clark was asked about whether she has ever received advice from WNBA legend Sue Bird about being a rookie.

“I don’t think she said anything specifically about being a rookie,” Clark answered. “I think one of the biggest pieces of advice she has said is just, ‘continue to be yourself.’

“And I think that’s gonna be important for me going forward,” Clark added. “You know, there’s going to be moments where things don’t work as maybe they have in the past. But don’t lose confidence in who I’ve been and what I’ve been able to do.”

Clark later said that, “[Bird] said there’s always going to be learning curves and challenges. And just being able to learn from that and grow, and having a little grace in that, too.”

Bird Is A Big Clark Fan

While this key advice came in private, Bird has shown her fandom for the Iowa legend in other ways, as well.

After Iowa lost to South Carolina in the 2024 National Championship Game, Bird wrote on X, “What a season @IowaWBB and what a career @CaitlinClark22. We undoubtedly watched one of the all time best college careers….ring or not. Thank you for helping elevate our sport with your play, your poise, and of course your logo 3’s! I can’t wait to watch you at the next level!”

Bird also made news on December 2, when her and “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis were sitting court side for Iowa’s 99-65 win against Bowling Green.

Not only did Clark snap a photo with the two celebrities postgame, but Bird and Sudeikis met the Hawkeyes in their locker room as well.

And when Bird spoke about Clark’s playing style to the Wall Street Journal for a November 8 article, she said, “I mean, it’s jaw-dropping. It’s eye-popping. It makes you take note of those moments.”

Fever GM Compares Clark To Bird

Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn also addressed the media on May 1. She was quickly asked to compare Clark to both Sue Bird (who Dunn drafted No. 1 overall in 2002) and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

“I see many characteristics between Sue Bird and Caitlin Clark some 20 years later,” Dunn said, per the Associated Press. “When I look at the great guards I’ve seen over how many years now, 28 years, Caitlin has the potential. If she stays healthy, adapts quickly to the physicality of this league, she has the potential to have that kind of career.”

Clark had an eventful media day. In addition to posing for photos with fellow Fever star Aliyah Boston, she also got to play with a few adorable therapy dogs.

no better way to start media day than with PUPPIES 🥰



Caitlin Clark got a chance to meet these adorable therapy dogs from @pawsandthinkinc at media day today. pic.twitter.com/MDJsYEsrQZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 1, 2024

While we know that the 2024 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick has her own dog named Bella, we don’t know whether Bella is with her in Indianapolis yet.

Yet, considering that Clark is currently living in a hotel, and most hotels don’t allow dogs, there’s a good chance that Bella is back home with Clark’s parents.

Hopefully the two can reunite soon.