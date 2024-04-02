Angel Reese Reveals Private Message to Caitlin Clark After LSU-Iowa Game

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark shared a brief embrace in the handshake line after the Iowa Hawkeyes topped the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight. During her postgame press conference, Reese revealed her message to Clark as Iowa advanced to the Final Four.

“She just told me, ‘Continue to be a great player.’ And I told her, ‘Continue to be a great player, as well, and keep elevating the game and go win it,'” Reese said on April 1.

Despite the result, Reese had a phenomenal game posting 17 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and two steals versus Iowa. Reese also played through an ankle injury for the majority of the contest. The Hawkeyes were able to get the better of the Tigers after LSU bested Iowa in the 2023 national title game.

Here’s a look at Reese and Clark sharing a moment after the game.



Angel Reese to the WNBA? The LSU Forward Is Projected to be a Top-10 Pick If She Enters Draft

Following the loss, Reese remained non-committal about her future for next season. Reese is projected to be a lottery pick if she declares for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The forward has also left the door open for a potential return to LSU. ESPN’s Michael Voepel has Reese going to the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 7 pick in his latest mock draft.

“The Lynx don’t have an obvious hole on their roster, so it’s likely they will look for the best player available,” Voepel detailed in a March 12 story titled, “WNBA mock draft 2024: Clark a lock at No. 1, but who’s next?” “There have been many questions about how Reese’s game will translate at the pro level, but the Lynx could find value in her rebounding and defensive talents. (Could return to college for 2024-25.)”

Angel Reese on Challenges Since Winning the Championship: ‘I Haven’t Been Happy Since Then’

Reese was candid about the challenges she has faced since LSU won the title in 2023. The Tigers star revealed that she has received death threats over the last year.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese explained. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.

“I just try to stand strong for my teammates, because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. I just want them to always know, I’m still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day, I haven’t been happy since then.”

Caitlin Clark on Final Four: ‘We Want to Win Two More’

CLEVELAND!!!!!!!!!! FINAL FOUR!!!!! HAWK FANS LETS GOOOOOO🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 2, 2024

As for Clark, Iowa takes on Connecticut with a spot in the national title game on the line. Iowa is a 2.5-point favorite versus UConn in the Final Four matchup.

“You enjoy this and then you get to Cleveland and you start prepping for your next game,” Clark noted during an April 1 press conference. “We want to win two more, and I think we have the power to do that.”