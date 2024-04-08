Caitlin Clark Drops 3-Word Message After Iowa’s Loss to South Carolina

It did not take long for Caitlin Clark to head to social media to share her initial reaction to playing her final game for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark posted a photo of her Iowa jersey and shoes with three words to her Instagram Story.

“I’ll miss ya,” Clark said in the April 7, 2024 message while adding several yellow hearted emojis.

During Clark’s postgame interview, the guard praised the Hawkeyes’ resiliency while also giving South Carolina their flowers. Clark pointed to Iowa cutting South Carolina’s lead on several occasions in the fourth quarter as an example of the team’s fight.

“They’re a really good team,” Clark remarked in her April 7 postgame press conference. “We knew they were going to go on runs. By no means, when we started off as hot as we did, did we think we’d be able to hold that lead. That’s just what good teams do. I think, if I’m not mistaken, there’s some crazy statistic where South Carolina just outscores everybody in the second half by a bunch of points every single game.

“To me, I’m just proud of our resiliency. We go into the fourth quarter, I think we cut it to five. And we just weren’t able to come up with a few stops and come up with a few baskets,” Clark continued.

“That just speaks to our team. That’s the story it’s been all year long, my whole entire career. We never give up. We just keep fighting.”

Here’s a look at Clark’s Instagram post that has social media buzzing.



Caitlin Clark on Leaving Iowa: ‘This Year Was Probably More Special Than Last Year’

Clark’s post shows how much she will miss playing at Iowa as the star heads to the WNBA. The Indiana Fever are expected to select Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Clark announced on February 29 that this would be her final season with the Hawkeyes. The star admitted that there will likely be tears ahead following the loss, but she is overall proud of all Iowa was able to accomplish during her college career.

“To be honest, this year was probably more special than last year,” Clark said. “The teams we had to go through to get to this point. We won the Big Ten tournament. We lost two players that were three-year starters for our program, and to be back in this position and come out here and battle.

“I mean, South Carolina is just so good. There’s only so much you can do. [Kamilla Cardoso] has 17 rebounds. They have 51 as a team. We have 29. Hard to win a basketball game like that. You’ve basically got to shoot perfect at that point. I’m just proud of our group. We never backed down, and we gave it everything we’ve got.”

Angel Reese After South Carolina Topped Iowa: ‘Such a Great Season for WBB’

Angel Reese was one of several stars who took to social media to react to South Carolina’s perfect season. Like Clark, Reese is also headed to the WNBA during the league’s draft on April 15.

“Such a great season for WBB!” Reese said in a series of April 7 messages on X. “Congrats SC!! Excited for what’s next & continuing to come for WBB! 🔥 I’m sooo happy for @dawnstaley!! As a black woman, I admire what you’ve done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own! ❤️”