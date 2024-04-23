Hailey Van Lith Denies Reports That She Has Committed to TCU

In a twist of fate, Hailey Van Lith’s collegiate destination is not yet set in stone, casting uncertainty over her potential landing spot at TCU.

Speaking to Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press, the former LSU guard revealed that while she’s on the brink of making a decision, she hasn’t yet committed to any particular institution. This revelation injects a dose of intrigue into the recruiting landscape as Van Lith’s next move remains in the air.

“I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them, too,” she told The AP. “I haven’t made an official commitment, but I’m very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school.”

Many Reports Suggested Van Lith Had Made Her Commitment

Several publications have seemingly jumped the gun when they declared former LSU guard Van Lith a TCU Horned Frog. It would have been Van Lith’s third school in three years as she transferred from Louisville to LSU last season.

BREAKING: LSU guard Hailey Van Lith is transferring to TCU after just a single season with the Tigers, per @goodmansport 🚨 TCU will become the third school Van Lith will suit up for in her college career pic.twitter.com/rZSyVcbgd6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 18, 2024

Leading publications such as The Sporting News, ESPN, The Athletic, and On3 all seemingly jumped the gun as they declared the sweepstakes for the crafty guard over. And while Van Lith says a decision is coming soon, she’s not exactly at home on the couch. She’s playing ball.

Van Lith is immersed in a training camp in the heart of basketball lore, Springfield, Massachusetts. She is poised to showcase her skills in an upcoming 3×3 tournament set to unfold early next week at The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to 3×3 competition on the international stage. With notable achievements, including a gold medal triumph with the U18 team in 2019 and a pivotal role in securing gold at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup last year, Van Lith’s track record speaks volumes about her abilities on the court. And she’s again chasing gold, this time at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

“What I remember most is that every game is so unique,” Van Lith said of 3×3 play. “The strategy from game to game is so different. You can’t specialize in one thing and make it as a player in 3 on-3. You have to be able to guard every position for at least a couple of seconds.”

A Storied Career Rolls On

As the sweepstakes to land Van Lith in the transfer portal roll on, every school in the race hopes to land a savvy veteran guard with experience at the highest level of college basketball. When it was announced that Van Lith would be hitting the transfer portal, she instantly became one of the most sought-after players in the country.

Van Lith’s collegiate career began as a shining star at Louisville, where she flourished as a shooting guard. Her stellar performances proved instrumental in propelling the Cardinals to the 2022 Final Four, following a remarkable journey that saw them reach the Elite Eight during the 2021 season. With each game, Van Lith solidified her standing as one of the nation’s premier talents, earning accolades such as two-time First Team All-ACC honors.

Averaging an impressive 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, she left an indelible mark on the court at Lousiville, further enhancing her reputation as a standout performer.

Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal! This season at Louisville she averaged: 🔥 19.7 PPG

🔥 4.5 RPG

🔥 3.2 APG

🔥 1.5 SPG@wslam @haileyvanlith pic.twitter.com/HzAnaMIoFn — SLAM University (@slam_university) April 8, 2023

Transitioning to LSU marked a pivotal transition in Van Lith’s collegiate journey. She embraced the challenge of assuming the point guard role. Despite the shift in position, Van Lith continued to shine, leading the Tigers with 118 assists while contributing 11.6 points per game to the team’s cause. LSU’s quest to defend their national title ultimately fell short, culminating in a heart-wrenching defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight on April 1st.

It’s unclear whether Van Lith will stay at point guard in her next program or transition back to shooting guard like her Lousivilles days. But whichever team welcomes Van Lith next will be getting one of the premiere playmakers in the country.