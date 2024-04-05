LSU’s Hailey Van Lith Set to Hit Transfer Portal For Second Time in Two Seasons

In a whirlwind of decisions impacting women’s college basketball, Hailey Van Lith’s entry into the transfer portal just one day after Angel Reese’s WNBA draft declaration adds another layer of intrigue to the offseason narrative. The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings broke the news, shedding light on the guard’s pivotal move following her stint at LSU.

Van Lith’s journey in collegiate basketball began as a star at Louisville, where she thrived in a shooting guard role under the tutelage of Jeff Walz. Her standout performances propelled the Cardinals to the 2022 Final Four and the Elite Eight in the subsequent season, cementing her status as one of the premier talents in the nation. A two-time First Team All-ACC selection, Van Lith’s junior campaign showcased her versatility, averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Upon joining LSU, Van Lith transitioned into a point guard role, envisioning it as a stepping stone toward her WNBA aspirations. Despite leading the Tigers with 118 assists and contributing 11.6 points per game, LSU fell short of defending their national title, bowing out in the Elite Eight against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Van Lith’s defensive performance against standout Caitlin Clark drew criticism, further fueling speculation about her future.

Caitlin Clark is Dialed pic.twitter.com/cHNyuX7mnF — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 2, 2024

Van Lith Received Unjust Criticism All Year

The decision to enter the transfer portal amidst uncertainty surrounding Van Lith’s future is a surprise. Many believed that before the start of the year, the plan was for Van Lith to declare for the WNBA draft following the year. But Van Lith has endured a lot of criticism all year, which may have influenced her decision to play for another program next season.

LSU fans and the media expected the close to 20-point output they saw on a nightly basis from Van Lith last season in Louisville. But the reality was she was learning a new position. One that required her to be a bit more of a facilitator and a playmaker and a bit less of a scorer.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey came to Van Lith’s defense following a 75-60 LSU victory over Tennesse in which Van Lith hit two massive shots down the stretch. Van Lith finished with her season high of 26 points and added 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Mulkey was vocal about the criticisms she was hearing.

“Hailey’s taken a lot of criticism and it needs to stop,” Mulkey said following the late season win over Tennessee. “It needs to stop. She’s learned a new position; she’s on one of the top teams in the country and the defending national champions. She’s having to play the point guard, and today she moved to the off-guard. She had zero, and you write that big; she had zero turnovers in almost 37 minutes of play. That’s the most important stat in my eyes.”

Kim Mulkey was asked again today about Hailey Van Lith's transition to point guard. Van Lith had a season-high 26 points Sunday at Tennessee. The full answer was too big to post, so here's most of it.#LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/x74j3DV48J — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 27, 2024

Van Lith knew it was a challenging year for her. Towards the end of the season, she acknowledged it in a big way to reporters in the LSU locker room.

“What I’m most proud of is, I feel like it’s been a fight for me all year, but I’ve been willing to get back in the battle every time,” Van Lith said. “In my head, I’ll have a couple of bad games and be like, I just can’t figure this out. But I won’t give up.’

Possible Landing Spots

As she navigates the transfer landscape, finding a program that aligns with her vision and maximizes her strengths will be paramount. Before committing to LSU, conversations with Stanford and South Carolina hinted at potential destinations. She may also head back to the West Coast and her home state of Washington, as the Pacific Northwest offers some legitimate landing spots.

South Carolina emerges as a top contender, with Dawn Staley’s undefeated squad poised for championship contention again. Joining forces with the Gamecocks could provide Van Lith with the opportunity to chase a national title, mirroring her aspirations at LSU, a conference where she has a year of experience. That would also line up some intriguing SEC showdowns with LSU.

Dawn Staley, coach of the undefeated South Carolina women's basketball team, is the AP Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/I4xwYjhVGY — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) April 4, 2024

Alternatively, Van Lith could return to the West Coast, with Stanford standing out as an enticing destination. As a legacy program in women’s basketball, Stanford offers Van Lith the chance to become a focal point, as she would undoubtedly be the biggest star on the roster.

Washington State emerges as an intriguing option. Van Lith’s roots in Wenatchee, Washington, could draw her back to the Pacific Northwest, where she could contribute to the Cougars’ momentum following their Pac-12 triumph. They’re an emerging program that needs reliable guard play, and Van Lith could be the answer.

Meanwhile, Oregon State also presents an enticing landing spot, boasting an Elite Eight appearance in the recent NCAA tournament. Partnering with standout post player Raegan Beers could elevate Van Lith’s game and propel the Beavers to even greater heights in the competitive landscape of women’s college basketball.

Raegan Beers, lord jesus that's a nice block pic.twitter.com/6d3N9fv993 — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 29, 2024

As Van Lith weighs her options, each potential destination offers a unique opportunity for growth and success, ensuring her decision will shape the trajectory of her collegiate career and leave a lasting impact on the programs vying for her services.