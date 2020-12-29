WWE Royal Rumble 2021: The Female Participants You Need to Know

Now that 2020 has thankfully been left to the wayside, it’s time for WWE to kickstart another Road to WrestleMania.

Now we all know the first PPV of the year on that road is the Royal Rumble. And as expected, we’re getting two Royal Rumble matches – one for the men and another one for the ladies themselves. WWE’s roster is incredibly strong these days and full of potential contenders for each brand’s top titles. Top WWE women competitors, such as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Bayley, and Bianca Belair, sit near the top of the list when it comes to the ladies that have a good shot of winning the big one and making their way to the main stage at WrestleMania 37.

Without further ado, here are all the competitors that are a part of the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Raw

• Nia Jax

• Shayna Baszler

Friday Night SmackDown

To be announced…

NXT

To be announced…

Surprises

To be announced…