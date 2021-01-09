WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Matches & Predictions

Now that we’ve moved on from the worst year of all time, it’s time for wrestling fans to look forward to something that will lift their spirits.

WWE will attempt to put a smile on everyone’s faces (as Stephanie McMahon usually proclaims) with its first major PPV of 2021. That event will be the Royal Rumble, which will be the debut presentation of the big battle royal spectacular within the ThunderDome. 30 men and 30 women will fight for a championship opportunity in their respective Royal Rumble matches. And as always, the winners of both multi-person bouts will slot themselves into one of WrestleMania 37’s premier title bouts. Who will walk away from this show with a major championship around their waist? And who will emerge as their penciled in opponent at ‘Mania 37?

Check out our predictions for all the announced matches for the 2021 Royal Rumble show below.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Before this match was finalized, I thought Roman Reigns’ ongoing beef with Kevin Owens would lead to one more match at this PPV. Since Owens isn’t going to get a rematch, I figured Daniel Bryan would be the one to step up to the “Tribal Chief.” During the big gauntlet match to determine the new #1 contender for the Universal Championship, it looked as if Shinsuke Nakamura was being set up to emerge as the winner. But WWE hit me with an out of nowhere swerve and slotted in its most prominent onscreen official Adam Pearce as Reigns’ latest foe. Through Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Reigns’ calculated backstage/in-ring meddling, Pearce has now been pushed into a position that he surely wasn’t expecting to fill.

So this is obviously going to be a winning situation for Reigns. He’s been running roughshod over everyone that’s been thrown his way since returning and that trend will certainly continue here. But just like his series with Jey Uso, Reigns will find himself on the receiving end of some shockingly efficient offense from such an unexpected challenger. For those not in the know, Pearce used to rule the indies as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Mr. “Scrap Iron” was no slouch in the ring back in his heyday, so here’s hoping he can revert back to that moniker and delver a breakout performance on one of WWE’s biggest stages. Pearce has the capacity to make everyone’s jaws drop and put on quite the show here. But we know his efforts will be all for naught ’cause Reigns is ultimately coming out on top.