How to Watch Pelicans Games Online Without Cable 2019

Led by the show-stopping potential of No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans are easily one of the top must-watch teams in the NBA during the 2019-20 season.

Pelicans games this year will be on either Fox Sports Southeast (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Pelicans games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Pelicans Channels Included: Fox Sports Southeast (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Southeast, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Southeast, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Pelicans game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Pelicans games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Pelicans Channels Included: Fox Sports Southeast (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Southeast, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Southeast, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Pelicans games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

New Orleans Pelicans 2019 Season Preview

Following a summer of shrewd maneuvers and one massive stroke of luck, the Pelicans have arguably the most promising future in the NBA.

Despite finishing tied for the seventh-worst record in the NBA in last season, New Orleans won May’s draft lottery, also known as the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.

Before being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans, the explosive forward averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks in his lone season with the Duke Blue Devils.

One of the most hyped prospects in recent memory, Williamson didn’t disappoint in the NBA preseason, putting up comparable numbers in front of crowd sizes typically reserved for the regular season.

“I feel like when he dunks and does all that, you’ve seen that since he was like 16 years old,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said, according to The Associated Press. “One thing that surprised me was his maturity — his maturity level off the court, being able to handle these types of situations and come in with so much hype and still be able to go out there and perform.”

In June, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, hired as New Orleans’ vice president of basketball operations in April, met the trade demand that superstar big man Anthony Davis made during the 2018-19 season, flipping him to the Los Angeles Lakers for a massive haul: young players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in 2019, two future first-round picks, the right to swap first-round picks in 2023, and cash.

Griffin then turned around and shipped the No. 4 and No. 57 picks, as well as the unappealing contract of forward Solomon Hill, to the Atlanta Hawks for No. 8 (they’d select Texas center Jaxson Hayes), No. 17 (Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker), No. 35 (Brazilian forward Marcos Louzada Silva), and a protected future first-round pick.

In July, the Pelicans added a pair of proven vets, signing sharpshooting guard JJ Redick to a two-year, $26.5 million contract and sending two first-rounders to the Utah Jazz for center Derrick Favors and the final year and $16.9 million remaining on his deal.

“I wanted to come here because I saw the potential,” Favors told reporters on Pelicans media day. “We’ve got a good young team with a lot of young players like Zion, Jaxson and Nickeil. After the Lakers trade, when they brought in Josh, Lonzo, and Ingram, I thought, ‘This team is going to be pretty good.’ You know it’s going to be exciting and draw a lot of attention. A lot of people are going to be writing about this team. I wanted to be a part of that, and saw where I could possibly fit in and make my mark.”