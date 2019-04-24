What’s Leaving Netflix in May, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of May, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

For all you Jaws fans out there, you’re in for a disappointing month. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May:

May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

License to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchman

May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

May 22

The Boss Baby

May 24

Southpaw

May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)

