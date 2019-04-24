What’s Leaving Netflix in May, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of May, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
For all you Jaws fans out there, you’re in for a disappointing month. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May:
May 1
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- License to Kill
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchman
May 11
- Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
May 15
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
May 19
- Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
May 22
- The Boss Baby
May 24
- Southpaw
May 31
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)