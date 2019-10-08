BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on VH1 and BET. The show, which usually runs for about two and a half hours, honors the best performers, producers and music video directors in hip hop. If you are hoping to watch the awards ceremony but do not have a cable subscription to BET or VH1 added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of BET on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Philo TV

BET is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch BET live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

BET is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of BET on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

BET is one of 40-plus channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch BET live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Performers Include Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Chance the Rapper, Lil Jon, Rick Ross, Offset & Many More

Comedian and actor Lil Duval hosted BET’s Hip Hop Awards this year, welcoming the genre’s biggest names to the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. Several notable artists performed throughout the evening, including Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Chance the Rapper, Lil Jon, Rick Ross, Offset, DaBaby, Lil Baby, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Kamillion, Saweetie, and Tom. G., among others.

Celebrated rapper Lil’ Kim was also honored with the “I Am Hip Hop Award,” and the show also featured a special comedy cypher in addition to the regular ones. According to Magic 97, the comedy cypher was put on by Karlous Miller, Affion Crockett, Chico Bean, Jess Hilarious, and host Lil Duval.

Cardi B leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 10 nods, BET reports. “MVP of the Year,” “Hot Ticket Performer,” “Hustler of the Year,” “Best Collabo,” “Single of the Year,” “Made-You-Look Award,” are just a handful of the nominations she is up for in 2019, as well as two nods for the “Best Hip-Hop Video,” & “Sweet 16” categories. Cardi won four awards in 2018.

Other notable nominations include Nipsey Hussle who posthumously received 5 nominations, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, who had nods in five categories as well, including “Mixtape,” “New Hip Hop Artist,” “Single,” “MVP,” and “Hot Ticket Performer.”. 21 Savage, DaBaby Meek Mill & labelmate Rick Ross all received 4 nods as well, according to BET.

Tune in Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on VH1 and BET to catch the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

READ NEXT: TV Premieres & Schedule for October 2019

