BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 Air Times & Channels to Watch

Tonight is the airing of the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, which is a pre-taped event. The show airs at several times, on multiple networks, so if you don’t have one channel in your cable package, you could possibly have another. Read on below for a rundown on the host, the performers, what time the show airs, what channels to watch and more.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 CHANNEL: The TV channels airing the awards show are VH1 and BET.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 DATE & TIME: BET reported that the awards show 19, but it airs on Tuesday night, October 8, 2019. The first showing is at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on VH1 and BET. As for how long the show airs, it runs from 8 – 10:30 p.m., two and a half hours. The show also is set to broadcast on BET at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. CT.

On October 9, 2019, the show airs on BET from 9 – 11:30 p.m. ET, then again on October 12, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also air on October 16, 2019, on the BET network at 2 p.m. ET.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 HOST: Comedian and recording artist Lil Duval is the host of the event.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 CYPHER PERFORMERS: The awards show is known for its cyphers and this year, there was a special comedy cypher in addition to the regular ones. Magic 97 reported that the comedy cypher was put on by Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Affion Crockett, Jess Hilarious, and host Lil Duval. According to BET, the cypher performers included Dae Jones, Jazz Anderson, Bandhunta Izzy, Young Devyn, Kash Doll, IDK, King Los, Travis Thompson, and Iman Shumpert.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 PERFORMANCES: Lil Kim is the 2019 “I AM HIP HOP AWARD” recipient and a tribute performance was put together in honor of the event. For the tribute, BET reported that Junior M.A.F.I.A. and O.T. Genasis appeared. Some of the other performers are Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Offset, T-Pain, Chance the Rapper, Lil Jon, DaBaby, Lil Baby, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak, Kamillion, Saweetie, and Tom. G.

Several of tonight’s performers were up for awards and Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had won at least one when she took to Instagram to extend her thanks to many. Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram, “HOTTIES WE WON “FEVER” got best mixtape!!!! Y’all just don’t know how hard me and @liljumadedabeat be going sitting at that laptop working on these beats! I appreciate you every day! My mama would be so proud she is my motivation for waking up and everyday and going hard.”

She continued, saying, “Thank you @tfarrismoney for rocking with me the whole way. @djchose thank you for being a day one! You kno ima always need some of your sauce on my projects! @itskelseynicole_ thank you for being my Bestfriend and literally just going with the flow of my crazy shit everyday. And thank you HOTTIES for always supporting me and growing with me! I love y’all so much and I promise to keeping getting better.”

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: Presenters at the event include but are not limited to Teyana Taylor and actor Daniel Kaluuya. According to Billboard, in addition to performing, Rick Ross was a presenter, presenting the “I AM HIP HOP AWARD” to Lil Kim. Ross talked to Billboard about his working relationship with the Queen Bee and said, “Really we just began conversing two years ago. We started bouncing ideas around and Kim is one of those people who has a lot of music stacked up … So when people say, ‘I heard you got a song with Kim,’ I’m always like, ‘Which one?’”

BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 LOCATION: The awards show took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, in Atlanta, Georgia.