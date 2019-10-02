How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 3 Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 3, titled “Slashdance,” reads, “Imitation is the best form of tragedy. Coming clean can be pretty messy.”

This season of the horror anthology was inspired by classic slasher films of the 1980s such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, so it has the perfect Halloween vibe for anybody looking forward to the holiday later this month. If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Tonight’s Episode Promises Gore & Guts Galore as Mr. Jingles Continues Terrorizing The Campers (Warning: Some Spoilers Ahead!)

Tonight’s episode will see Mr. Jingles exact his revenge against Margaret, who survived his first attack on the camp several years ago. Since Margaret refused to shut down the camp, the lives of everyone on the property are now in danger, as Mr. Jingles continues his reign of terror. Episode 3 promises even more bloodshed and gore, as well as a terrifying, spiked kill trap and some surprising new revelations involving Mr. Jingles, Margaret and Camp Redwood.

Last week’s episode saw Dr. Hopple try to warn Margaret that Mr. Jingles had escaped and was likely on his way to finish the job he started when she was a teenager. Despite Dr. Hopple’s advice, Margaret refused to close down the camp, putting everybody else at risk.

“It’s karma coming through that door and there’s nothing we can do to stop it,” a terrified Xavier says in the promo above, while Mr. Jingles beats down the cabin door. Another clip shows Dr. Hopple saying “we like to think that there’s always method behind the madness, but some people are just evil,” clearly referring to Mr. Jingles.

The clip also shows Mr. Jingles slashing his machete down on some poor victim and chasing others through the woods, while another scene sees Xavier and the group stumble across a person who fell into a hole filled with huge spikes. Xavier asks the person what they are doing down there, and he responds “I’m dying,” so viewers definitely have some blood, guts and gore to look forward to on tonight’s episode of the show.

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c to catch American Horror Story: 1984 on FX.

