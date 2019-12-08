How To Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths Online

CW’s special event Crisis on Infinite Earths spans several episodes. Part one of the event, a Supergirl episode, premieres at 8pm EST/PST on December 8th, 2019. Part two of the event, a Batwoman episode, premieres at 8pm EST/PST on December 9th, 2019. Part three of the event, an episode of The Flash, premieres at 8pm EST/PST on December 10th, 2019.

After those initial airings, the series concludes in 2020. Part four, an episode of Arrow, debuts on January 14th, 2020 at 8pm EST/PST. The event concludes at 9pm EST/PST on the same night with a special episode of Legends of Tomorrow. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Crisis on Infinite Earths Preview

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a multi-part events that gives fans a glimpse of heroes old and new. It’s been a highly anticipated event among comic fans as well as viewers. The set of special episodes start out with the series Supergirl. In the premiere episode of the event, The Monitor has a task for Harbinger and it involves many of the DC Universe’s best known characters. An upcoming disaster brings together superheroes including Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Green Arrow. The new team gets ready for an upcoming catastrophe. Alex also seeks to work with J’onn as they hope to find a solution for Earth-38.

The action continues on Batwoman with an all-new episode. As the newly formed team seeks help on their quest, it may be an unexpected invention that ensures they finish the mission. The Monitor also has special plans for Lois and Clark. Along with Iris, they look for someone who ties into Superman’s past. Kara and Kate have their own search. This time, they’re on the hunt for one of Gotham’s best known citizens.

The Flash carries on the story with their very own hour-long piece to the puzzle. Black Lightning gets a request that ties into the Anti-Monitor. It’s a detail that comes directly from a hero that fought in “Elseworlds”. Barry needs his own help as he pairs with others to come up with a plan. Oliver returns to a place from the past as Iris takes to Ryan Choi about an important matter. Details are limited when it comes to the final episodes of the event. These two episodes appear in 2020 as Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow finish the story.