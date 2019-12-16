How to Watch Derek & Julianne Hough’s Christmas Special Online

On Monday (Dec. 16), NBC is debuting a brand-new Christmas special called Holidays With the Houghs that looks to be a high-octane hour of holiday hits courtesy of singing-dancing siblings Derek and Julianne Hough. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch it online.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

Holidays With the Houghs Preview

This Christmas special features show-stopping musical and dance performances from Dancing With the Stars alums Derek and Julianne Hough. Their friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete to put their own spin on everyone’s favorite holiday classics.

In addition to the Houghs, there will be appearances by top recording artists Kelly Clarkson, Ne-Yo, Ciara, and Alexander Jean (husband and wife duo made up of Mark Ballas and BC Jean), plus comedy sketches, celebrity friends dropping by, and several heartwarming surprises.

Additionally, Derek and talented young dancer Ashur Taylor will perform a special holiday-themed version of the Fred Astaire routine where he dances on the walls and ceilings of a room as it spins around him.

Earlier this month, the Houghs appeared on the Today Show to talk about their special, with Derek calling the special “magical.”

It’s incredible, it’s so magical. We put our heart and souls into it — and we’re doing some crazy things,” says Derek. “She is doing some death-defying, she’s rollerskating! I’m dancing on the ceiling. It’s really magical and the music, the singing, the dancing, the choreography, the dancers, it’s full out.”

Julianne adds, “It’s super nostalgic too. Watching something on television with your whole family that everybody can enjoy, it’s just fun. The holiday season is about love and connection and every single guest artist that came on … it was family. Even all the crew! We’ve worked with them since we first were on Dancing With the Stars 12 years ago. Seeing everybody, we had this moment where we looked at each other and said, ‘This is really special!'”

Holidays With the Houghs premieres Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, right after the finale performances of The Voice, on NBC. It will also be rebroadcast on Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

