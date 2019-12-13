How to Stream & Download Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’

Harry Styles is set to release his second studio album Fine Line. It will be the pop star’s first release since his 2017 debut, and was preceded by the promotional singles “Lights Up,” “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Fine Line will be released at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday (December 12) or midnight ET on Friday (December 13) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ Preview

Styles told Beats 1 that the recording process for Fine Line was much easier than his debut. “When I was in the band, to me it felt like it was so much bigger than any of us. I’m not going to be the one who messes it up,” he admitted. “So I was like, ‘Now is the time in my life when you probably go out and experiment.'”

“I think that that’s been a big part of this whole thing [creating a second album] for me is I’m just trying to go through life being a little less worried about stuff,” Styles added. “If you don’t hit the top of the chart, your life doesn’t change. Realizing that if that was what I was aiming at, and then it didn’t happen, then I’d feel so much worse. Redefining it for me has been amazing to be like, ‘Oh but that’s not the game I’m playing.’ There’s a freedom with that.”

Fine Line includes 12 tracks and production from established musicians like Jeff Bhasker and Tyler Johnson:

1. “Golden”

2. “Watermelon Sugar”

3. “Adore You”

4. “Lights Up”

5. “Cherry”

6. “Falling”

7. “To Be So Lonely”

8. “She”

9. “Sunflower, Vol. 6”

10. “Canyon Moon”

11. “Treat People with Kindness”

12. “Fine Line”

Styles told MTV that a number of artists influenced his songwriting, including Elvis Presley, Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin and Paul McCartney. “When I look at them, I don’t know what it is, but it’s this, this something special,” he said, adding that McCartney is his single biggest influence. “I had the chance to meet some of them,” he added. “They don’t stop being great to me.”