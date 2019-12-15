Kennedy Center Honors 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The 2019 Kennedy Center Honors event airs tonight, December 15, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on CBS. The annual event will last for approximately two hours, ending at 10 p.m. EST. If you are hoping to watch the show but don’t have a access to a television, you may be looking for other ways to watch. Below is all of the information you’ll need to live stream the event online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Tilson,Sesame Street & Earth Wind and Fire Will All Be Honored Tonight

Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, the creators of Sesame Street, the band Earth Wind and Fire, and conductor Michael Tilson will all be honored at the 2019 event, while Audra McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, The Jonas Brothers, and Ne-Yo are set to perform. LL Cool J, who was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2017, will host the 42nd annual event.

David Rubenstein, Kennedy Center Chairman, released a statement about the event. It reads, “The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness. Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score – he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.”

During a red carpet interview, honoree Sally Field was asked how she felt about receiving the honor, and why this particular honor was so special. The actress shared, “This really is– everyone feels– this kind of is the real, pinnacle achievement award. It goes across the board in the arts and it is people that the public, in some cases, have forgotten or haven’t heard much about, but who have had such an impact..”

The 2019 Kennedy Center Honors actually took place on December 8, 2019 but tonight’s event this is the first time the 2019 event is airing on TV. Tune in Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the event on CBS. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

