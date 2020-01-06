AGT Champions 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returns to NBC for its second season on Monday, January 6, 2020.

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ 2020 Preview

Mike Yung and Junior Creative Want To Perform For The WORLD! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

After a successful first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, NBC brought back the spinoff competition so that more of the reality talent show’s top contenders could compete on the AGT world stage. The season, which is America’s Got Talent‘s fifteenth, features 40 acts who have competed on past seasons of the Got Talent franchise around the world – not just the original America’s Got Talent show.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “Ten of the most memorable acts from around the globe perform for the judges; four of these acts advance — two chosen by a panel of superfans, one Judges’ Choice and one who receives a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.” The premiere episode includes performances from beloved acts including Paddy & Nicko and Mike Yung.

Although normal seasons of America’s Got Talent allow at-home voting during the live shows, it is important to note that live voting will not be available for AGT: The Champions. According to NBC.com, “Advancing talent from each round is determined by the judge panel (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel) along with a select group of ‘superfans.'”

Terry Crews returns as the show’s host, and Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will be serving on the judges’ panel yet again. Although Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union were judges for season 14 of the show, they were not brought back for AGT: The Champions, which has been a source of controversy for the show ahead of this new season. Variety cited workplace tensions that included “excessive notes on their physical appearances” and racially and culturally insensitive jokes as possible reasons for their departure from the show.

Heidi Klum is returning for the Winter 2020 season as a judge, and Alesha Dixon joins as a new judge for the season, rounding out the panel. While it is Dixon’s first season judging on America’s Got Talent, she has formerly served as a judge for Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2019, close-up magician Shin Lim won the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. After winning, Lim reflected on what the title and prize meant to him in a video interview with Gold Derby; he said ““It meant everything. It’s truly one of the most unforgettable experiences I’ll ever have in my life. I’m so grateful for everyone supporting me and believing in me. Sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming.” Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer finished in second place.

