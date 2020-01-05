Golden Globes 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

Tonight is the night for “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch the Golden Globes online, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Golden Globes on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including NBC (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Golden Globes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Golden Globes on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels

and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Golden Globes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The 77th annual Golden Globes is a three-hour event, airing live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais will host the awards ceremony for the fifth time. The Golden Globes is presented by NBC.

“Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.,” an NBC press release said. “The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).”

Gervais is hosting the Golden Globes for a record-breaking fifth time. He also hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, according to NBC.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais told NBC.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, according to the press release. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria, the press release reported. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

“In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night,” added Mike Mahan, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, according to the press release.

Some of the top nominees this year come from streaming services. Netflix had the highest total number of nominations, which include the films “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman,” both dramas. “Marriage Story” was nominated for six awards and “The Irishman” was nominated for five. Netflix also had nominations in the TV categories with “The Crown” and “Unbelievable.” They each got four nominations, as did HBO’s “Chernobyl.”

Tom Hanks, who played Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Hanks is also up for best supporting actor in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The Golden Globes will be a star-studded night, with presenters including Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, Elton John and former host Amy Poehler.

