How to Watch ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ Online

One of America’s longest-running game shows is pulling out all the stops for a new tournament, bringing back the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history to compete in a primetime tournament hosted by Alex Trebek.



Beginning on Tuesday, January 7, Jeopardy! is bringing back Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, the three contestants who have won the most money in the game show’s 55-year history. The format is the first contestant to win three games receives $1 million and the two runners-up each receive $250,000. So the tournament could potentially run for seven nights.

Ken Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak, at 74 games. His Jeopardy winnings total $3,370,700. Brad Rutter holds the record for most total money won on the show, at $4,688,436. The only time he has ever lost was when he and Jennings played in the 2011 IBM Challenge; they both faced off with IBM’s Watson computer and they both lost. IBM divided the grand prize between two charities, while Jennings took home $300,000 for second place and Rutter took home $200,000 for third, though they both pledged to donate half of their winnings to charity as well.

Finally, James Holzhauer holds the record for the top 15 single-day winnings records on the show and just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winnings total $2,712,216.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Trebek said in a press release.

As many viewers know, Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March. He has been public about his struggle with cancer and he knows he may not host Jeopardy! much longer. He recently told ABC News that he knows exactly how he’s going to sign off when the time comes.

“It’ll be a significant moment for me, but I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already,” said Trebek. “What I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want.’ And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time kicks off Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

