Impeachment Live Stream: How to Watch Trump’s Trial Online Today

Here are multiple live streams for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that you can watch online today, even if you don’t have cable. There are many options for your viewing, including videos embedded right here in this story below.

Watch Trump’s Impeachment Trial in the Streams Below

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern today on January 29, with the Senate session opening a bit earlier than that. Today we’ll see some motions, along with Q&A questions from Senators, read by Chief Justice John Roberts. There are many live stream options available for watching if you don’t have cable. We’ve included a number of live streams that you can watch right here, along with other sources for watching the impeachment trial.

Today is the first day of the trial since the opening arguments concluded. We’re now in a phase where Senators can ask a limited amount of questions, addressing the House managers or Trump’s attorneys. After this, there will then be time for rebuttals, followed by debating on witness testimony and evidence.

The first live stream you can watch is below from Fox News.

PBS News Hour is offering its own live stream below.

NBC News’ live stream is below.

How To Watch the Senate Trial Online from Other Sources

You can watch the Senate impeachment trial live on C-SPAN.org starting at 1 p.m. Eastern (but the Senate will be called into session at 12 p.m. Eastern.)

The link to watch on C-SPAN’s website is here. C-SPAN is providing live, gavel-to-gavel uninterrupted coverage on the Senate floor.

CNN is also offering impeachment trial streaming on its own homepage without requiring a cable log-in. CNN told Heavy: “In addition to live reporting and analysis across CNN Digital platforms, CNN will be live streaming this week’s Senate impeachment trial live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, to CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.”

Today’s Schedule

Today’s trial starts at 1 p.m. Eastern and could last eight hours or longer, to 9 p.m. Eastern or possibly later.

After a few motions (but not about witnesses or evidence,) the Q&A phase begins today. In this next phase, Senators will be able to ask questions of Trump’s attorneys and the House managers. But they can only do so by submitting written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, and Roberts will be the one who asks them during the trial. Up to 16 hours of questions can be asked todal, and then after the Q&A concludes, each side gets two hours of rebuttals, according to the rules. Some say the Q&A part might only last two days, but others think it could be longer. Roberts has said he is going to give 5 minutes for each response, NBC News reported.

After that, the Senate will then vote on whether to allow witnesses or new evidence. If they do, the impeachment trial could last a lot longer. If they don’t, it could move right to a vote. More than likely, since the Republicans have the majority in the Senate, Trump will not be removed from office. A 2/3 majority of the Senate’s 100 members would need to vote for the President to be removed from office. To reach that, they’d need at least 20 Republicans to vote for removal. That number will be tough to get.