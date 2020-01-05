How to Watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season 14 Premiere Online

TLC’s hit reality series Sister Wives returns with an all-new 14th season on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. The synopsis for Season 14 Episode 1, titled “Kicked Out,” reads, “It’s the Sister Wives’ first day unpacking after moving the whole family to flagstaff. It’s pouring rain and the neighbors at Meri’s rental have called the police. Was this move a mistake?”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The New Season Continues to Follow the Lives of the Polygamist Brown Family

The new season of the show will continue to revolve around the polygamist Brown family, including patriarch Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, as well as their 18 children.

The official synopsis for the new season reads, “The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been. Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

The description adds, “In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Tune in Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST to catch the Season 14 premiere of Sister Wives on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news.