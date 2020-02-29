How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked’ Online Without Cable

Get ready, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans. The popular drag competition show is returning to VH1 on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by the spinoff series, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of VH1 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!’ Season 11 Preview

RuVeal Runway Walk 👑 | RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

The VH1 site teases, “RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked return with more sickening styles, fierce challenges and backstage drama. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and celeb guest judges join RuPaul as she sets out to crown America’s Next Drag Superstar in this Emmy Award-winning show.”

In January 2020, the 13 season 12 contestants were revealed by season 11 champion Yvie Oddly. The queens are:

Aiden Zhane, 29, Acworth, GA

Brita, 34, New York, NY

Crystal Methyd, 28, Springfield, MO

Dahlia Sin, 28, Los Angeles, CA

Gigi Goode, 21, Los Angeles, CA

Heidi N Closet, 24, Ramseur, NC

Jackie Cox, 34 New York, NY

Jaida Essence Hall, 32, Milwaukee, WI

Jan, 26, New York, NY

Nicky Doll, 28, New York, NY

Rock M. Sakura, 28, San Francisco, CA

Sherry Pie, 28, New York, NY

Widow Von’Du, 30, Kansas City, MO

In a preview video, the queens showed off their go-to dance moves, which are predictably hilarious because most of them say they are not dancers. But there are a couple who say they like to twirl around and land in a split.

Entrance Looks & Gaga or Beyoncé? | Before She Walks In | RuPaul's Drag Race

“It’s very dangerous. I actually fractured my pelvis once,” says Widow Von’Du.

The queens are also asked who they pick if they had to choose Lady Gaga or Beyonce and it is almost an even split. Heidi N Closet refuses to choose. She chooses herself.

Finally, when asked what their 2020 campaign slogan would be, Brita and Jan tie for the best ones: “Yes we Jan!” and “You Brita work!”

The show has also announced the season 12 guest judges, which include Nicki Minaj, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Franzese, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bennett, Leslie Jones, Normani, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Robyn, Thandie Newton, Whoppi Goldberg, Winnie Harlow, and Yalitza Aparicio.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Untucked! immediately follows at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

