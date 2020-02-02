Shakira and JLo Songs: What Fans Hope They’ll Sing at the Super Bowl

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are performing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The two talented recording artists have each released a number of hits throughout their successful careers in the music industry, and have amassed major followings, respectively. It’s safe to say that, when they take the halftime show stage on Sunday, February 2, fans around the world will be watching, hoping their favorite Shakira and JLo songs are performed.

According to Page Six, while they are the headliners for the Pepsi Halftime Show, Shakira and JLo are not the only stars performing during the set. They will be joined on stage by J Balvin and Bad Bunny; Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme will also make an on-stage appearance.

While we wait for Super Bowl LIV and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show, here’s a look at some of the songs we’re all hoping to hear during the performance:

Hips Don’t Lie

Shakira released her hit song “Hips Dont Lie” in 2005, featuring Wyclef Jean. To date, it is her most-streamed song on Spotify, with a current total of over 142 million plays.

Shakira is expected to open the halftime show, and it is anticipated that “Hips Don’t Lie” will be one of her first songs performed, according to Page Six.

Jenny From the Block

If she wants to pay homage to the whole span of her music career and satisfy the fans who have been with her since the beginning, Jennifer Lopez will have to include a throwback to one of her first hits, “Jenny From the Block,” in her setlist. The song was released in 2002, as part of her album This Is Me… Then.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

“Waka Waka,” also known as “This Time for Africa,” was released in 2010 as that year’s official song of the World Cup. The song, sung by Shakira, quickly gained and maintained popularity as an anthem for teamwork, dedication, and coming together, so it would make perfect sense for Shakira to perform it during the biggest night in football.

Page Six reports that the finale number, performed by JLo and Shakira together, will be a mashup of “Waka Waka” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Let’s Get Loud

“Let’s Get Loud” came out in 1999, and was even nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Dance Recording.” The song would be a great way for JLo to make her entrance onto the Super Bowl halftime show stage, or be a high-impact conclusion to the set.

On Twitter, @John_JLover tweeted that “Let’s Get Loud” was one of the confirmed songs on JLo’s set, in addition to “Mi Gente,” “Waiting for Tonight,” and “On the Floor.”

On the Floor

JLo released “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull in 2011, and the song quickly became a hit dance track. It would make perfect sense for her to show off her talent as a triple-threat with an upbeat, dance-heavy performance of “On the Floor.”

According to Bleacher Report, “On the Floor” is the most likely JLo song to be performed during the halftime show, with +400 odds.

