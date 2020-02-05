How to Watch ‘Summer House’ Season 4 Online

Summer House Season 4 premieres Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Bravo. The synopsis for Episode 1, titled “The Big Bang,” reads, “The summer starts off with a bang when Carl takes his friendship with Lindsay to the next level. While the returning housemates savor the juicy gossip, newbies Luke and Jules wonder what they’ve signed up for. Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda are in a challenging place, making Paige and Hannah the house’s happiest couple. But, if male model/hockey coach Luke has his way, that could change quickly.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Bravo. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Bravo is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

New Episodes Premiere Wednesday Nights at 9 p.m. EST

Your First Look at Summer House Season 4! | BravoThe stakes are higher than ever as hook ups, break ups, and crazy drama threaten to end some relationships for good. Summer House premieres Wednesday February 5th at 9/8c on Bravo! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Summer House Premieres Wednesday February 5th at 9/8c on Bravo! #SummerHouse FOLLOW SUMMER HOUSE ON SOCIAL Official Site: http://bravo.ly/SummerHouse Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/SummerHouseVideos Facebook: http://bravo.ly/SummerHouseFacebook Last summer, Kyle took the ultimate step and finally proposed to Amanda, but living together causes them to butt heads and get on each other’s last nerve. Adding to the stress of the living situation, the wedding planning process is taking its toll, and new problems are brought to light that have them both questioning their relationship. Will wedding bells still be ringing for this couple by the end of the summer? GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2019-11-19T17:30:01.000Z

Season 4 promises plenty of drama, tears, fights and feuds, judging by the promo above, so fans have plenty to look forward to this season. Season 4 will welcome back several familiar faces, including cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, and Paige DeSorbo, while Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi will also make an appearance this season. New cast members include Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud. You can read more about the Season 4 cast by clicking here.

Check out the full Bravo description of the series below, including a recap of Season 3 and info on what to expect during the new season.

Last summer, Kyle took the ultimate step and finally proposed to Amanda, but living together causes them to butt heads and get on each other’s last nerve. Adding to the stress of the living situation, the wedding planning process is taking its toll, and new problems are brought to light that have them both questioning their relationship. Will wedding bells still be ringing for this couple by the end of the summer? After numerous fun and flirty summers, Lindsay is more ready than ever to settle down with the man of her dreams but who would have thought that her BFF, Carl would be her knight in shining armor? Will this dynamic duo make it through or will they say goodbye to their friendship forever? Carl is at a crossroads in his life this summer – he is on the hunt to find the perfect woman to settle down with but also ready to find his true career passion. With so much on his mind will he get on track or spiral out of control? Hannah enters the house in a relationship, but as her man drags his feet, she takes charge and soon finds herself caught in the middle of a love triangle. Her openness to a new relationship causes a divide among her friendships in the house – however, while her roommates are focused on themselves and their own drama, Hannah stays as confident as ever and is living her best life. Paige has a very serious, older boyfriend, but as he spends his weekends in New York City instead of the Hamptons, she feels torn between two worlds. Surprisingly, the friendship she has built with Hannah is now in jeopardy. Is she making the right decision by choosing time with her beau over her besties? Hailing from a Jordanian family who settled in Cincinnati, newcomer Jules comes from a completely different background than her new roommates. As she looks for a new start, an old fling makes an appearance putting her reputation in jeopardy. Newcomer Luke fits right in with the bros of the house – Kyle and Carl, but it’s the ladies that present the challenge. After recently breaking up with his ex, this stud turns the summer house upside down as he raises the question of commitment and loyalty with his new summer alliances.

Tune in tonight, February 5 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch the Season 4 premiere of Summer House on Bravo. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for February 2020

