‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch WCTH Online

Tonight is the Season 7 premiere of Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch When Calls the Heart live as it airs or on-demand afterwards on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch When Calls the Heart live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay episodes that have aired in the last three days.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of When Calls the Heart on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and episodes up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of When Calls the Heart on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Preview

It looks like Elizabeth may finally be pulled to make a choice between her two suitors, if the trailers for the new season are any indication.

Here’s a Season 7 Celebration Special. You can watch the full half hour below.

Full Special – When Calls the Heart Season 7 CelebrationWatch as the cast of When Calls the Heart gather for one night to celebrate the all-new season! 2020-02-19T20:42:12.000Z

And here’s a preview for the new season.

Preview – When Calls the Heart – A New ChapterDon't miss an all-new season of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel! Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/when-calls-the-heart 2020-02-13T02:24:28.000Z

And here’s a teaser video.

Preview – When Calls the Heart Season 7 Preview | Hallmark ChannelHallmark Channel’s epic frontier drama returns Sunday, February 23rd. Find out more here: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/when-calls-the-heart 2020-01-30T01:43:57.000Z

This preview was shared eight months ago, but it’s still nice to look back on.

Preview – When Calls the Heart – Season 7 Coming in 2020When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark Channel with more heartfelt stories in 2020. 2019-06-06T00:34:39.000Z

Hallmark’s official description for the new season reads: “More surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth’s friendships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, and the whole town joins in the excitement as Jesse and Clara plan their wedding.”

Season 7 Episode 1 is called “A Moving Picture.” The official description reads: “Lucas gives Elizabeth writing advice that causes her to search for new inspiration. Rosemary and Lee plan a vacation. Faith returns home with a dilemma that may force her to part ways from Carson. Gowen is interviewed for a business magazine.”

According to Parade, a journalist will be visiting Hope Valley in Episode 1 and this journalist will be focusing on the oil business and trying to dig up dirt on Henry Gowen. But that’s just one of many storylines we can expect tonight.

Erin Krakow said she loves how invested fans are in her decision about Lucas vs. Nathan, Deseret reported. What’s unclear is whether Elizabeth is going to be making a decision between the two this season or not.

