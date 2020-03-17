How to Watch ‘Crank Yankers’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

As part of its return to Comedy Central, Crank Yankers returns Tuesday, March 17 with the back half of its all-new fifth season. It airs at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.



‘Crank Yankers’ Season 5b Preview

In February 2019, original Crank Yankers co-creator Jimmy Kimmel announced that this show, which aired on Comedy Central and MTV2 from 2002 to 2007, would be returning to Comedy Central with a brand-new fifth season. That season debuted in September 2019, running 10 episodes before going on a winter hiatus.

Now this crank-calling puppet comedy series returns on March 17 with the next batch of 10 new episodes. The first one Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, and Nikki Glaser and the description for it teases, “Bobby seeks some highly-specific bumper stickers, Nikki Glaser’s relationship is plagued by technical difficulties, and Niles inquiries about laundry service.”

The March 24 episode features Aubrey Plaza, Ron Funches, and Derek Waters, and its description reads, “Terrence arranges a rafting trip for Ariana Grande, Punkie Johnson feels entitled to fine art royalties, and Ron Funches seeks a committed tag team partner.”

Other season five voice talent includes (but is not limited to): Adam Carolla, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Jeff Ross, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Fan-favorite puppets Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, The Truth, Mr. Birchum, and many more can also be seen reprising their roles on the show. Crank Yankers is still full of the silly and outrageous prank calls that viewers know and love but it has also included updates for the digital age, like pranking online. There is also a podcast available on Apple Podcasts that features short clips from the series.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” said Jimmy Kimmel when he announced the show was coming back. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

Furthermore, earlier this month, Comedy Central renewed Crank Yankers for a 20-episode sixth season, according to Variety.

“The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic,” said Sarah Babineau, head of Comedy Central content and creative enterprises, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!”

Kimmel added, “We are thrilled that Crank Yankers has been welcomed back so warmly and look forward to getting back to this important work.”

Crank Yankers airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

