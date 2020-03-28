Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney in April 2020?

Start Your Free Trial Here

Disney Plus has an exciting host of children’s shows, classic films and new seasons coming to the streaming service in April 2020, so if you’re looking for something to keep you busy while in self-isolation, Disney has you covered. From Pixar’s latest film Onward to the classic short Lambert The Sheepish Lion, Disney’s got some great new content releasing in April.

Although there are no new episodes of The Mandalorian on the horizon, fans have the final few episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to look forward to this month, with the Season 7 finale airing in May. As Earth Day falls on April 22, Disney will also be curating and re-releasing a collection of National Geographic documentaries and various Disneynature films throughout the month.

With hundreds of hours worth of movies, shows and documentaries to explore while you’re social distancing, Disney’s April lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in April, 2020:

April 1

Doctor Dolittle

April 3

Onward

Life on the Edge (new episode)

(new episode) Dolphin Reef (new episode)

(new episode) Diving With Dolphins (new episode)

(new episode) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

(new episode) Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)

(new episode, finale) Shop Class (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

April 10

A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

(new episode) Shop Class (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Life Below Zero (Season 14)

(Season 14) Paradise Island (Season 1)

(Season 1) Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

(Season 1) Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)

(Season 5) Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

April 12

PJ Masks (Season 3)

April 17

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

(new episode) Shop Class (new episode, finale)

(new episode, finale) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Be Our Chef (new episode)

(new episode) Brain Games (Season 8)

(Season 8) Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)

April 19

Just Roll with It (Season 1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19 & 23)

(Seasons 12-19 & 23) Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)

(new episode) Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

(new episode) One Day At Disney (new episode)

(new episode) Be Our Chef (new episode)

April 30

National Treasure

