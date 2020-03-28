Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney in April 2020?

Disney Plus has an exciting host of children’s shows, classic films and new seasons coming to the streaming service in April 2020, so if you’re looking for something to keep you busy while in self-isolation, Disney has you covered. From Pixar’s latest film Onward to the classic short Lambert The Sheepish Lion, Disney’s got some great new content releasing in April.
Although there are no new episodes of The Mandalorian on the horizon, fans have the final few episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to look forward to this month, with the Season 7 finale airing in May. As Earth Day falls on April 22, Disney will also be curating and re-releasing a collection of National Geographic documentaries and various Disneynature films throughout the month.
With hundreds of hours worth of movies, shows and documentaries to explore while you’re social distancing, Disney’s April lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in April, 2020:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
April 1
- Doctor Dolittle
April 3
- Onward
- Life on the Edge (new episode)
- Dolphin Reef (new episode)
- Diving With Dolphins (new episode)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode, finale)
- Shop Class (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- A Tale of Two Critters
- In a Nutshell
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (Seasons 1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (Seasons 1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- The Straight Story
April 10
- A Celebration of Music from the Coco Premiere
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Shop Class (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Life Below Zero (Season 14)
- Paradise Island (Season 1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
April 12
- PJ Masks (Season 3)
April 17
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Shop Class (new episode, finale)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
- Brain Games (Season 8)
- Let’s Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Seasons 1-2)
- Pluto’s Purchase
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)
April 19
- Just Roll with It (Season 1)
April 20
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
April 22
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
April 24
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19 & 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
- Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
- One Day At Disney (new episode)
- Be Our Chef (new episode)
April 30
- National Treasure
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for April 2020
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.