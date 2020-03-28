How to Watch ESPN+ on Apple TV

Get ESPN+

Even by cutting the cord with your local cable company, the Apple TV media device allows users to access thousands of hours of entertainment across multiple platforms. Among those platforms is ESPN+, the exclusive sports streaming and video-on-demand service from ESPN.

Available on your Apple TV device, ESPN+ offers a vast variety of entertainment that spans every aspect of the sports industry. Follow your favorite teams and keep up with full seasons of basketball, football, hockey, and so much more with an ESPN+ subscription. Sign up with ESPN+ to gain exclusive access to live events, including PPV fights, championships, and tournaments.

Along with live events across MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and more, ESPN+ provides viewers with a library of content, available for streaming directly to your Apple TV. When you miss a game, it will be available to watch in the on-demand library. Watch anytime and get the same experience of a live game with the ability to rewind the game’s best plays. To ensure you don’t forget to watch an event, download it for later for easy access when you’re ready to turn it on.

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

ESPN+ puts content in the spotlight with premium articles. Written by the top voices in sports, these exclusive articles give you an insider’s look into the industry and keeps you up to date with the latest in sporting news and entertainment. Read them from the comfort of your couch through your Apple TV.

The ESPN+ app puts you in control of your viewing experience. Subscribers can follow the full UFC schedule and catch up on past bouts. They can also go back in time with archives of the most thrilling fights or watch exclusive events featuring the most notable UFC fighters.

With ESPN+, you can plan your fantasy league right from your couch. Exclusive tools give you the information needed to build the perfect team and turn you into an unstoppable fantasy coach.

How to Stream ESPN+ on Apple TV

Subscribe to ESPN+

Adding ESPN+ to your Apple TV is a simple process that requires only an Internet connection and a working television. With your Apple TV device plugged in, the process to sign up for and download ESPN+ takes only minutes.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download and access content from ESPN+:

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Turn on your television 3. Make sure the Apple TV is connected to the Internet 4. Open the “App Store” 5. Select “Search” from the home screen 6. Type in “ESPN” 7. Select the “ESPN” app when it comes up 8. Press “Install” and enter your Apple ID password (if required)

With the ESPN app downloaded, you’ll need to connect it to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Launch the ESPN app 2. Select the “Settings” icon 3. Choose “Subscriptions” 4. Find ESPN+ and click “Subscribe” 5. Select “Log In” 6. On your PC or mobile device, go to “espn.com/activate” 7. Input the code provided on your Apple TV and click “Continue” 8. Input your current ESPN credentials used to sign up for ESPN+

Those steps will link your ESPN account to your ESPN+ subscription so you can access thousands of hours of sports content right from your Apple TV.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription):

Get ESPN+

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

ESPN+ & UFC PPV Bundle

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC on ESPN Plus