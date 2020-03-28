How to Watch ESPN+ on iPad

Get ESPN+

Sports fanatics are always looking for ways to keep up to date on the latest news about their favorite teams and upcoming games. It can be difficult to do, especially when you’re on the road. With ESPN+ for the iPad, you can enjoy unlimited access to all of ESPN’s premium content so you never miss an announcement or a final score again.

ESPN+ works with the ESPN app for the iPad to deliver live content and on-demand entertainment. Scroll through ESPN’s library of archived footage and relive some of the greatest moments in sports history or keep things current with exclusive live broadcasts of the most important sporting events. Watch tournaments and championships and enjoy access to PPV events of highly-anticipated boxing bouts right on your iPad.

ESPN+ puts the best of sports entertainment at the tip of your finger. A library of on-demand content includes ESPN Originals. These studios shows and series feature the greatest names in the industry as they dish out hours of entertainment. Stream unique ESPN+ content directly to your iPad for on-the-go viewing whether you’re taking a break at the office, riding the metro home, or enjoying some fresh air outside.

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

You can take your sports virtually anywhere you go with your iPad and enjoy full UFC coverage during fights. Replay the greatest fights in UFC history with a library of archived content or keep up to date with the yearly schedule on ESPN+. Viewers won’t miss a minute of UFC coverage with the ESPN app and ESPN+.

The streaming service also offers tips and tricks on building the perfect team for fantasy leagues. Tools available only with an ESPN+ subscription give you the insider information needed to make the proper draft picks and secure a team that will dominate the league. Learn from the best analysts and watch your team skyrocket to the top.

How to Stream ESPN+ on iPad

Subscribe to ESPN+

For on-the-go access to the abundance of content available on ESPN+, you’ll need to download the ESPN app onto your iPad. Doing so is simple, so long as you have a WiFi connection or unlimited data.

To download ESPN to your iPad, follow these steps.

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Open the “App Store” 3. Select “Search” 4. Type “ESPN” 5. Choose the “ESPN App” 6. Press “Get” 7. Input your Apple ID password, if required

Once downloaded, you’ll have to link your ESPN+ subscription with your ESPN app. To do so, follow these few steps:

1. Press the “Settings” icon 2. Click “ESPN+ Subscriptions” 3. Select “Log In” 4. Input your ESPN+ username and password

Now you have complete access to the ESPN+ library of content, including live events and exclusive broadcasts of major sporting events.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription):

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

