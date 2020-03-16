How to Watch ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 9 Online Without Cable

Popular Love & Hip Hop spinoff Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns for its ninth season, which promises to kick things off with a bang on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of VH1 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term and comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include VH1. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 9 Preview

When we last saw the LHHATL gang, Karlie Redd and Pooh Hicks got into at Rasheeda’s big event, while Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson had a bumpy time in their relationship. Scrapp DeLeon was dealing with unresolved issues from his car accident, and Ty Young and Stevie J were fighting like cats and dogs.

Then on the reunion, all eyes were on Karlie because she took a lie detector test about her relationship with Pooh and Hiriam Hicks. It came back negative for her lying about pooping in Pooh’s bed or having a threesome with Pooh and Hiram, but it was inconclusive about if she had been intimate with either one of them outside of a threeway.

Meanwhile, Rasheeda Frost continued to defend Kirk Frost’s infidelities, Scrappy apologized to Moniece Slaughter for stringing her along, Tokyo Vanity opened up about struggling with depression, and then Spice’s threat to have her skin bleached sparked a conversation about “colorism.”

Now on season nine, the trailer description teases, “Karlie gears up for the fight of her life, Mimi plays Stevie, Joc tries to keep his relationship on track, and much more goes down … prepare to be shocked over betrayal, secrets and heartbreak.”

The biggest bombshell from the trailers is that Alexis Skyy is opening up about being a victim of human trafficking.

“I was just basically sold to whoever, highest bidder,” says Alexis, adding, “I had to forcefully do it or he would say he was gonna kill me. I didn’t want to die.”

But the trailer also shows Rod “Shooter” Gates talking about going to jail, Scrapp telling Momma Dee that she needs to let something go, and also Momma Dee being taken to the hospital.

The show is also adding at least two new faces in season nine: LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season nine premieres Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

