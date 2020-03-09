How to Watch NDSU vs Oral Roberts Online Without Cable

The No. 4 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-13, 9-7) will face off against the No. 1 seed North Dakota State Bison (23-8, 13-3) in the Summit League semifinals Monday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MidcoSN

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts Preview

Oral Roberts took out a colder than ice Omaha team, 79-52, to advance to the semis. Freshman guard Matt Abmas led the way for the Golden Eagles with 20 points, and he was one of four players scoring 10 or more points in the victory. Deondre Burns added 17 points, Kevin Obanor chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bears’ leading scorer, Emmanuel Nzekwesi, fell just shy of a double-double, netting 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are averaging 80.5 points a game, which was tops in the Summit League during the regular season. They will be going up against an NDSU team that had the stingiest defense in the conference, surrendering just 66.5 points a game.

The Bison barely eked out a 71-69 win against the Denver Pioneers in the quarterfinals — and defense was a primary reason why. That, and clutch free throw shooting. Vinnie Shahid nailed two free throws in the game’s final seconds, and the Bison managed to buckle down just enough to escape with a win.

“Maybe we were a little too tight, we addressed it all week and maybe that’s on me,” said NDSU head coach Dave Richman noted after the game. “Denver played well, they played really well. They played hard like you knew they would. It’s the conference tournament, you have a new life, there is no tomorrow if you lose. I thought they played like it.”

Shahid finished the game with 22 points, Tyson Ward had 20 points, and Sam Griesel had a double-double, adding 10 points and 13 rebounds for NDSU.

In their two regular-season matchups this year, they have split, with each team winning at home. Oral Roberts fell on the road in early January, 79-73, but won on February 8, beating the Bison 83-76.

