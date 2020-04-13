How to Watch ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Online Without Cable

To bridge the gap between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, ABC is debuting a new spinoff called Listen to Your Heart, which is like if a dating reality competition show met A Star is Born. It premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘the bachelor: listen to your heart’ online without cable 2020-04-13T19:30:07-04:00

ABC is taking the typical Bachelor/ette format and tweaking it to put 23 singles in a mansion and let them vie for each other’s hearts while simultaneously trying to make beautiful music together in order to potentially launch their careers in the music industry.

ABC’s press release for The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart promises that the six-episode special event scores “musical highs and love woes” and it showcases “top musical and celebrity judges and guests, along with Bachelor Nation favorites, who will appraise the couples’ musical and romantic chemistry.”

The musical stars include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Taye Diggs. Additional musical celebrity appearances and performances include The Plain White Tees, John Alagia, Valentine in the Morning, Marty and Elayne, Chris Lane and Shaggy. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will also make appearances.

The format will also follow what Bachelor fans are used to, at least at first. In the premiere episode, the men outnumber the women, so the women eventually hold a rose ceremony and send four gentlemen packing. Next week, new women will be introduced and the same thing will happen there. After that, presumably, everyone will be paired off and it’ll be time to find the best duet.

Sneak Peek – The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartEverything you love about The Bachelor, with a musical twist. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13th at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-03-19T18:18:57.000Z

“Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. It’s an attempt to capture, I think, what we all know, which is that love and emotion and music are inextricably intertwined and how people find each other through songwriting. That kind of storytelling and singing is really the thrust of the show,” ABC president Karey Burke told Heavy at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

We’ve seen the first episode and we think Bachelor Nation is going to love this show. It has all the drama that we’ve grown accustomed to from this TV franchise, plus a killer soundtrack and some very talented individuals.

It’s also nice that this show puts some more people into the pool for potential cast members for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the summer and winter games, if they are held again. So get ready, Bachelor Nation. This is going to be a fun ride.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers So Far