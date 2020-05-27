How to Watch American Soul Season 2 Online Without Cable

Bust out your platform shoes and hop aboard the Soul Train for the second season of live drama American Soul on BET, premiering Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch American Soul

‘American Soul’ Season 2 Preview

This period drama is back with its second season, tagline, “Welcome to 1975,” which means it picks up two years after the first season left off. The show is “inspired by the personal trials and professional successes of a young, ambitious and troubled impresario Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls),” continuing to follow him as he “becomes a rising star” and “continues to manage an assortment of spectacular talent that comes to his show, a shaky family life, personal health and perhaps most importantly, his own ego. While Don has found some success in his new show, he still struggles with gaining white America’s respect in viewership and sales.”

The talented cast includes series regulars Kelly Price as Brianne Clarke, Jason Dirden as Gerald Aims, Iantha Richardson as Tessa Lorraine, Katlyn Nichol as Simone Clarke and Christopher Jefferson as Jeffrey “JT” Tucker. Recurring guest stars include Perri Camper as Delores Cornelius, James Devoti as Brooks Donald and Kearran Giovanni as Ruby Daniels.

It also adds a series of dynamic guest stars that will portray some of the msot prolific musicians and visions of the era: Michelle Williams as Diana Ross, Big Boi as George Clinton, Ledisi as Patti LaBelle, Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan, Demetria McKinney as June Pointer, London Brown as Bootsy Collins, Darius McCrary as James Brown, Tone Bell as Richard Pryor, Yung Joc as Gary Shider, D.C. Young Fly as Sly Stone, Christopher B. Duncan as Ray Bradley, Alex Ball as Dick Clark, and Hudson Thames as Elton John will lend their talents throughout season two.

In an interview with Ebony magazine, Williams said it was “humbling” to play such an icon.

“It is really just a humbling experience to play such a legendary icon. I don’t think I move as gracefully as she does in real life, but I can really do it in this role,” Williams said, adding, “American Soul is definitely bringing America in on what soul music was all about, and who was the pioneer and the trailblazer into getting it onto our TVs every single day, and that is Don Cornelius.”

American Soul airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

