How to Watch America’s Got Talent 2020 Online Without Cable

One of the hottest summer shows is back when America’s Got Talent returns for its 15th season, premiering Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch AGT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch America’s Got Talent live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch America’s Got Talent live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes episodes of America’s Got Talent after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch America’s Got Talent live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘America’s Got Talent’ 2020 Preview

FIRST LOOK: America's Got Talent Season 15 with NEW Judge Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum

For the fifteenth season of America’s Got Talent, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara joins the judging panel alongside returning judge and fashionista Heidi Klum, executive producer Simon Cowell, and comedian Howie Mandel. Terry Crews also returns as host.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said in a press release. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

“I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie, and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum added.

“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

“As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle. “We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie, and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series.”

This season promises a new parade of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquist, and hopeful stars – all vying to win America’s votes and the $1 million prize. Past contestants who have gone on to great things include singer Kodi Lee, magician Shin Lim, singer Grace Vanderwaal, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, opera singer Jackie Evancho, and ventriloquist Terry Fator.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

