How to Watch America’s Got Talent 2020 Online Without Cable

One of the hottest summer shows is back when America’s Got Talent returns for its 15th season, premiering Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch AGT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
‘America’s Got Talent’ 2020 Preview
For the fifteenth season of America’s Got Talent, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara joins the judging panel alongside returning judge and fashionista Heidi Klum, executive producer Simon Cowell, and comedian Howie Mandel. Terry Crews also returns as host.
“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said in a press release. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”
“I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie, and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum added.
“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.
“As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle. “We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie, and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series.”
This season promises a new parade of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquist, and hopeful stars – all vying to win America’s votes and the $1 million prize. Past contestants who have gone on to great things include singer Kodi Lee, magician Shin Lim, singer Grace Vanderwaal, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, opera singer Jackie Evancho, and ventriloquist Terry Fator.
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
