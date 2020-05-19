How to Watch The Story of Soaps Online Without Cable

ABC is airing a two-hour retrospective on soap operas called The Story of Soaps Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring dozens of stars who got their start on daytime TV.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch The Story of Soaps on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Story of Soaps’ Preview

General Hospital Promo: The Story of SoapsSoap Operas changed pop culture forever. Get the full story from the people who were there. The #StoryofSoaps premieres Tuesday, May 19th at 8|7c. Don't miss it! #GH 2020-04-23T16:30:05Z

Soap operas used to be some of the most talked-about shows on television. Dozens of them have come and gone over the years, though now each major broadcast network is down to just one or two each: General Hospital on ABC, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless on CBS, and Days of Our Lives on NBC.

With that in mind, ABC is taking a look back at the early days of soap operas, the heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, dozens of current stars who got their start on a soap opera, and how the rise of reality TV has made it hard for soap operas to compete.

The ABC press release teases:

The Story of Soaps explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera. In today’s shifting television landscape, The Story of Soaps traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines. “The Story of Soaps” takes an extensive look at this iconic, impactful genre and the cultural phenomenon its massive impact has had on the world at large. The Story of Soaps brings together an impressive company of experts and familiar voices to help illustrate this remarkable story.

Guests include Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Eileen Davidson, Vivica A. Fox, Genie Francis, Jon Hamm, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Susan Lucci, Donna Mills, Denise Richards, John Stamos, Melody Thomas Scott, Chandra Wilson and more.

This is the third Story Of special to air on ABC. The first special, called The Story of Diana, was a two-night event that commemorated the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and the second special, The Story of the Royals, documented the lives of Britain’s royal family. They both earned over 10 million total viewers.

The Story of Soaps airs Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following Stephen A. Smith’s special After the Dance, which gives viewers an inside look at the ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan that has been airing for the past few weeks.

