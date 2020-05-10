How to Watch the Disney Family Singalong 2 Online Free

On the heels of the first very successful Disney Family Singalong, ABC quickly announced a follow-up special where more stars come together (virtually) to entertain viewers with classics from the Walt Disney film library. Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Disney Family Singalong Volume II Preview

Little Big Town Performs 'A Spoonful of Sugar' – The Disney Family SingalongCountry superstars Little Big Town perform 'A Spoonful of Sugar' from Disney's 'Mary Poppins' during 'The Disney Family Singalong.' Watch the full special and highlights on ABC and Hulu! #stayhome #withme 2020-04-17T01:00:06.000Z

Get ready for a “whole new world” of Disney songs coming to you live from your favorite celebrities’ living rooms. According to the press release from ABC, the celebs taking part in volume II include:

Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland.

Plus, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of The Muppets will open the show, and Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

The performances are as follows:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater

Tori Kelly Performs 'Colors of the Wind' – The Disney Family SingalongSinger / Songwriter Tori Kelly performs 'Colors of the Wind' from Disney's 'Pocahontas ' during 'The Disney Family Singalong.' Watch the full special and highlights on ABC and Hulu! #stayhome #withme 2020-04-17T18:05:32Z

Along with the creative at-home choreography, the Disney Family Singalong will bring back the animated Mickey Mouse to guide the on-screen lyrics.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

“The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

The Disney Family Singalong Volume II airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

