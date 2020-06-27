How to Watch Global Goal Concert 2020 Live Stream Online

As part of the on-going effort from dozens of celebrities to help raise money and awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC is airing a two-hour concert called Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ Concert Preview

Global Goal: Unite For Our Future

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosts this two-hour telecast that aims to “help combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities.”

Fans can look forward to performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens, and more, plus there will be appearances by Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Diane Kruger, Billy Porter, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Olivia Colman

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments, and vaccines,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, in a press release. “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem-solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19 but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

A Message From Bill Gates | Global Goal: Unite For Our Future

COmpanies Citi, Procter & Gamble, SAP, Verizon, and Vodafone are joining in the fundraising efforts, each making a financial pledge “to end COVID-19 for all, including support for the development and equitable distribution of tests, treatments and vaccines.”

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on broadcasters across the globe, including NBC News NOW, ARD, Canal+ Group, RTVE in Europe, Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV, in Canada, NBC and iHeartMedia in the U.S., Grupo Globo in Brazil, MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa, Fuji TV and Star India in Asia, and Channel Nine in Australia.

The Global Goal: United for Our Future Concert airs Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Tournament of Laughs: How to Watch Online Without Cable